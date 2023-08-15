Golf’s Pete Rose? | Phil Mickelson Allegedly Made Over $1 Billion In Wagers, Even Tried To Bet On His Own Game

Phil Mickelson apparently has wagered over $1 billion and placed nearly 2,000 bets in over three decades.

According to multiple sources, a book from professional gambler Billy Walters shows plenty of excerpts detailing the sports betting habits of the legendary golfer.

The book “Gambler: Secrets from a Life of Risk” mentions these wagers and leads into the different high-risk bets that Mickelson has tried to place, including one on an event he was participating in.

“Citing betting records and “two very reliable sources,” Walters writes that from 2010 to 2014, Mickelson made 858 bets of $220,000 and 1,115 bets of $110,000,” according to ESPN. “He estimates Mickelson endured losses of approximately $100 million while betting more than $1 billion over the past three decades.”

Mickelson Tried To Bet On Himself

When it came to Mickelson, he apparently was not above betting for competitions that he was competing in himself. According to Billy Walters, in September 2012, Mickelson called him to ask him to place a $400,000 bet for him for the U.S. team to win in the 39th Ryder Cup from the Medinah Country Club.

Walters stood his ground because, after all, he wouldn’t want to be tangled up in the middle of a potential scandal like this.

According to Walters, he said “Have you lost your %&*$ing mind? Don’t you remember what happened to Pete Rose? You’re seen as the modern-day Arnold Palmer. You’d risk all that for this? I want no part of it,” in response to Mickelson’s alleged request to help him place a bet on a competition he’d be competing in himself.

While it is unclear whether Mickelson went on and placed the belt elsewhere with someone else, Mickelson does deny ever placing a bet on the 2012 Ryder Cup, as he claims that he did not want to ruin the integrity of the game of golf.

ESPN quoted Mickelson as saying “I never bet on the Ryder Cup,” Mickelson said in his statement. “While it is well known that I always enjoy a friendly wager on the course, I would never undermine the integrity of the game. I have also been very open about my gambling addiction. I have previously conveyed my remorse, took responsibility, have gotten help, have been fully committed to therapy that has positively impacted me and I feel good about where I am now.”

Mickelson is no stranger to gambling as he has had past public exploits of his gambling. But to allegedly lose over $100 million in gambling is insane.

What Is Phil Mickelson’s Total Worth?

Different online sources range Mickelson’s net worth from anywhere between $120 million to $1 billion.

Fortunately for Mickelson, he has lived the American Dream of excess to the fullest. And with Tiger Woods fading off the golf scene completely and new money to go around on the various pro circuits, even if he is really gambling and losing money like that, he has the funds to support the unhealthy habit for now.