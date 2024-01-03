‘They Gonna Be Nuns’ Anyway | Even God Couldn’t Stop College Of Biblical Studies Women’s Basketball From Losing By 141 Points To Grambling

Grambling State Women’s Basketball faced off against College of Biblical Studies on Jan. 2. By the way the game went for GSU, they most likely will need forgiveness for what they did to their opponents.

After the final buzzer, there was no doubt who won the game. The score was 159-18, in favor of Grambling State. After they thoroughly dominated the College of Biblical Studies, their 141-point blowout set a new record for margin of victory, the previous record being set back in 2018 when “Savannah State beat Wesleyan (Georgia) 155-26,” according to ESPN.

GSU plays in the SWAC, and they set a record for points in a game as well, having 8 players score in double-digits. Scoring was led by freshman Ariana Mosley who finished with 27, junior Kahia Warmsley, who had 20, and Amanda Blake and DeMya Young with 15 apiece.

“A new school record has been set for points earned in a single game.” Grambling State tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The GSU Tigers started the game on a ridiculous 34-0 run, surrendering their first points with 2:15 left in the first quarter.

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas agreed with his WNBA co-host Lexie Brown (daughter of NBA Dunk Contest legend Dee Brown) that he would probably give up basketball if his team lost by that much.

He also found a comical way to downplay the colossal loss by College of Biblical Studies on his Gil’s Arena podcast by saying, “They gonna be nuns,” so who really cares how much they lost by.

Grambling Opens 72-Point Lead At Halftime

After the Tiger went on multiple runs, which included 12 straight points to begin the second quarter, Grambling entered halftime with an 82-10 lead.

While the game should’ve been called right there, dominance and superiority are a part of sports as well, and Grambling earned every right to see this win through until the end.

The Tigers’ record is 6-5 in the SWAC and they look to carry this momentum forward against Prairie View A&M on Jan. 6.

College of Biblical Studies Is A First-Year School With Just Eight Freshman Players

While Grambling State dominated the game, The Athletic reports that the College of Biblical Studies was not only outclassed but they were inexperienced, with this being their first season. “The College of Biblical Studies, a Houston-based school participating in Division II of the National Christian College Athletic Association, is in its inaugural season. The school’s online roster shows eight players who are all freshmen,” The Athletic wrote.

The team itself is in its infancy stage and will probably lose plenty of more games as they try to establish themselves as a basketball organization. Meanwhile GSU has yet to play an opponent in their conference, so the full potential of this team is unknown at this point, because their meaningful and more competitive games are on the horizon.