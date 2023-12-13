Giants QB Tommy DeVito Is On Fire | But Wise Guys Peyton And Eli Manning Are Ready To Put The Kibosh On His ‘Slimy’ Crew?

Undrafted New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito is on quite a run.

The former Syracuse and Illinois signal-caller has made the most of his surprise opportunity to lead the G-Men.

The North Jersey native has stepped in and breathed life into a once dormant Giants offense. In his three starts the team is now 3-0 and playing its best football of the season. For his efforts DeVito has become the toast of NYC.

With DeVito’s newfound fame comes all the bells and whistles, with his family and friends getting plenty of airtime as they cheer on their native son.

Whatever they’re doing is working, because with Monday night’s win over the Green Bay Packers, DeVito became the first undrafted rookie QB in league history to win his first three starts and not throw an interception. That’s just one of the many historic marks that DeVito has hit in his three starts.



There is a 99% chance that there’s cutlets in Tommy Devito’s agent's bag. pic.twitter.com/IaJnNIiAqP — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) December 12, 2023

DeVito’s Agent Steals Show

The real star of Monday night’s broadcast may have been DeVito’s agent, Sean Stellato who took every opportunity to make sure he was seen when the cameras rolled his way. That seemed to rub Peyton and Eli Manning, who host “Manningcast” on ESPN, the wrong way.

As they always do, Peyton and Eli both referenced what Stellato was wearing.

“He looks like Johnny Fontaine from The Godfather,” Peyton said during the telecast.

Not done, Peyton continued, “They’re showing the agent more than they do the Chiefs family section.”

That last remark was a subtle shot at the Chiefs family section getting tons of airtime with Travis Kelce now dating pop sensation Taylor Swift.



"That was his nickname in college, slimy." pic.twitter.com/Gy70KOz7M7 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 12, 2023

Eli Couldn’t Help Himself

No way was Eli gonna let Peyton have all the fun at the expense of Stellato. That’s when the younger Manning unleashed this.

“Sean Slimy Stellato,” Eli said. “I got some inside intel from some of my boys, that was his nickname in college. Slimy. Thank you for that information. Great research.”

What seemed like a joke to most didn’t seem to sit too well with so-called Slimy.

Stellato Defends Himself

Wasting no time clearing the air, Stellato called into Boomer and Gio on WFAN first thing Tuesday morning to clear the air on the name Eli says he went by in college at Marist, where he also played football prior to his agent days.

“I don’t know that if it’s just him being a Southern dude, but you know what, I look at it as elegant. I don’t know where ‘Slimy’ comes from,” Stellato said.

Sounds like a joke that Eli ran with that didn’t have any truth behind it.

No matter what anyone says, Stellato’s client has NYC believing, at least for now. And he’s soaking in all the fame he can, because who knows how long this will last.