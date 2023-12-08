Georgia HS Baseball Player Declared Brain Dead After Freak Batting Cage Accident

Gainesville High school baseball player Jeremy Medina, 18, has been declared brain-dead according to Georgia Medical Center trauma surgeon Dr. Michael Cormican. The high school athlete was struck in the head by a baseball bat on Nov. 20 at the school’s batting cages. He has been in a coma in critical condition since.

“The initial trauma to his head was significant and caused him to lose consciousness, and as he lost consciousness, he lost his ability to maintain his airway,” said Dr. Cormican, to WAGA-TV FOX5.

Freak Accident

According to the school, it was a freak accident and Medina leaned into the batting cage netting during a teammate’s follow-through swing and was hit in the head.

“As the player followed through on his swing, Jeremy leaned into the net and was struck in the head,” Gainesville High School principal Jamie Green said at a press conference on Nov. 29. “There is no horseplay, no misconduct, and no intent.”

The Medina family will honor Jeremy’s wish to be an organ donor, which he made at the time he received his driver’s license, according to reports.



“Not only will lives be saved and improved, but the family members, friends and communities of those who receive his organs and tissues will be forever impacted by the memories made possible thanks to a second chance at life,” pastor Frank Medina, Jeremy’s uncle, said in a statement. “Although his life ended so young, Jeremy’s legacy will continue through his selfless decision to give the gift of life. We encourage others to consider following Jeremy’s example and register your decision to be an organ and tissue donor.”

Cormican and Green shared thoughts on the Medina family’s faith, strength and resilience during what can only be described as a nightmare scenario.

“I’ve got a teenage son myself and honestly can’t imagine the pain that this family has to deal with,” Cormican said. “It’s been inspiring to see how they’ve handled this with grace and prayerful thought.”

“You’ve been a source of great inspiration for us, with your faith and your leadership,” Green said. “It’s helped me lead this school community after this very challenging time.”

Green also said that grief counselors and social workers will be available for Gainesville students whenever they need.

The date and time for the procedure to remove Jeremy’s organs has not been set, but his family said he will be laid to rest after said procedure.

Brain Injury Is Leading Cause of Sports-Related Death

According to Stanford Medicine Children’s Health, 30 million American children and teens participate in some form of organized sports, and more than 3.5 million injuries occur each year.

Death from sports injury is incredibly rare, but the leading cause of death from a sports-related injury is brain injury. Sports and recreational activities contribute to approximately 21 percent of all traumatic brain injuries among American children.

According to reports, Jeremy Medina had received a scholarship offer to play collegiate baseball.