‘We’re Not Finished Yet’: WNBA Star Gabby Williams Drops 26 Points as Golden State Stuns Angel Reese’s Atlanta Dream In Game 1 WNBA Finals

The most compelling story surrounding the WNBA Finals, which kicked off on Saturday, should be how Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase has taken an expansion franchise with players nobody seemed to really want from 23 wins to 32 wins and a WNBA Finals appearance this season.



After Sundays 68-64 win over the Atlanta Dream in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say she has coached circles around WNBA coaches with more talent. You won’t find any of Golden State’s better players on Team USA’s FIBA squad.



Gabby Williams Leads Golden State To Game 1 Win WNBA Finals



With the exception of Gabby Williams, who scored 26 points to lead Golden State to the Game 1 win, the casual WNBA fan probably can’t name anybody on Golden State.



Said Williams after the game: “I was just excited to be here I was just having fun. Once we started having fun we started to find our way. We always know we are going to find a way, that’s why we rely on our defense.”

Golden State Valkyries forward Gabby Williams scored 26 points to lead her team to a 68-64 win over Atlanta Dream in Game 1 of WNBA Finals. (Photo: Kavin Mistry/Getty Images)

Gabby Williams Doesn’t Care About Media Praise Because It Never Respected Her

Atlanta Dream has a bunch of recognizable stars, but the Golden State collective, led by Williams, has been stronger than the fame that other teams enjoy. Golden State also had the highest scoring bench in the WNBA, averaging 35.9 points a game. Janelle Salau was named Sixth Player of the Year on Sunday in celebration of her leadership of the group.

Like a well-oiled machine, the Valkyries finished with the second-best record in the WNBA (32-12), but nobody is talking about them, and the casual WNBA fan doesn’t think they can beat the Dream, who feature huge names such as Angel Reese, Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray.

In a recent press conference, Williams, who has played like a star in these playoffs and has always been a solid player since she was the No. 4 overall pick in 2018 by the Chicago Sky, told reporters she doesn’t care about getting respect from the media, but she wants to win this Finals for all of the players who have “seen closely what I’ve gone through my entire career and have reached out and shown support.”

She’s averaged 14.4 points per game in her career and she’s shot 34 percent from three. The hard work finally started paying off for the former UConn star as she was voted an All-Star the past two seasons.

“The media never respected me. I’ve never expected them to … so, if the media’s praising me now … I don’t care,” Williams boldly stated.

It may sound harsh, but Williams’ edgy response represents her scrappy team. A deep, well-balanced bunch who leave egos at the door and bring their hard hat and talents to every high stakes game.

The household WNBA names will be on the Atlanta Dream. But Golden State will be up to the task, and players such as Williams will be playing with a chip on their shoulders and ready to grab the franchise’s first WNBA championship in the second year of its existence.

Gabby Williams Says She Doesn’t Care About Media Praise, Fans React

Golden State fans understand Williams’ underdog mentality, but some fans felt she was being standoffish and creating tension where there is none, at a time when she should be celebrating the season and being accommodating.

“Why is Gabby Williams trying so hard to be unlikable? You were barely on the radar of most casual fans until you finally got your chance to shine. Now that people are recognizing your talent, you’re acting like being appreciated is an inconvenience,” one user commented on X.

“‘We want the recognition we deserve!’ *gets recognized ‘I don’t care” Women, man,’” another fan quipped.

“The WNBA didn’t get mainstream attention until 2024. After the 2024 Olympics, every single fanbase was begging for Gabby Williams to join their team. I am so sick of these players trying to be victims out of nothing,” a netizen complained.

“This league is full of unlikeable people,” said a user who didn’t like Williams’ response to the reporter.

Williams has performed at a superstar level in these playoffs, scoring a career-high 36 points in Game 2 of the Valkyries’ first-round series against the Dallas Wings and continuing to ratchet up her level of performance. Like her team, she’s riding high with the attitude of us against the world, so maybe after she lifts a championship she can chill out a bit and enjoy the moment.