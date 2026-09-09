‘White Player Wouldn’t Do Anything More Than a Quick Handshake’: Black US Open Star Frances Tiafoe Advances to Semifinals With Shocking Comeback Win, Then Consoles 22-Year-Old Alex Michelsen

Frances Tiafoe has emerged as one of America’s leading contenders to end the nation’s 23-year wait for a Grand Slam men’s singles title, advancing to his third career US Open semifinal at Flushing Meadows.

Tiafoe pulled off the improbable at Arthur Ashe Stadium, rallying from two sets down and erasing a late break in the third set to defeat fellow American Alex Michelsen.

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Michelsen Collapsed After Two Set Lead: A Learning Experience

Michelsen had won a total of two matches at the US Open prior to this year, making his run to his first-ever Grand Slam quarterfinal a career breakthrough. After taking a significant lead— he let the victory slip away in a grueling four-hour, 38-minute battle.

Despite the outcome, the match was a win for American tennis.

And while Tiafoe, who turned pro in 2015, is familiar with Flushing Meadows heartbreak, the 22-year-old Michelsen took the collapse hard, breaking down in tears as Tiafoe halted his celebration to embrace his friend at the net.

When asked what he told the young player during their embrace, Tiafoe, 28, shared his perspective in a post-match interview:

​”I’ve been there. I know how much that hurts. I told him: ‘You’re going to be here so many more times, man, and I’m going to be in a rocking chair when you do.'”

Frances Tiafoe on consoling Alex Michelsen at the net:



​"I've been there. I know how much that hurts. I told him: 'You’re going to be here so many more times, man, and I’m going to be in a rocking chair when you do.'"pic.twitter.com/F5PHt5Vg0z — Kalshi Tennis (@KalshiTen) September 9, 2026

Fans Wonder if a White Player Would Have Shown the Same Compassion

Tiafoe’s post-match gesture drew widespread acclaim across social media, with fans and commentators celebrating his sportsmanship. The emotional exchange also prompted reflection among some observers online, who openly pondered whether the gesture would have been fully reciprocated across racial lines had the outcome been flipped.

“A white player wouldn’t do anything more than a quick handshake,” one user commented under a video of Tiafoe embracing and consoling an emotional Michelsen. “Some folks try to paint us Black folks with negative images, but we know the truth and Big Foe showed it after the match. We are good people when we are not under attack by this country,” a tennis fan tweeted. One account, @TheRealPDQ, didn’t grasp the magnitude of Michelsen’s loss and asked in the comment section, “why is the white dude crying?” “This is what Sports is all about,” expressed one user. “This is the stuff you saw around the country a little less than 25 years ago in the aftermath of 9/11…Americans supporting Americans. We need to get back to this. Tiafoe is all class. Go win it young man,” a fan of the charismatic American tennis star said.

The widespread support for Tiafoe’s actions reflected a desire among some American tennis fans to bridge racial divides and celebrate moments of unity.

Can Francis Tiafoe Break America’s US Open Men’s Singles Grand Slam Drought?

It has been more than two decades since an American man won a US Open singles title — a drought dating back to Andy Roddick’s championship run in 2003.

Tiafoe has reached the semifinals at the US Open three times — in 2022, 2024, and 2026. Still searching for his first Grand Slam final, he will meet fellow American Ben Shelton on Friday, Sept. 11, at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Tiafoe has often been criticized for failing to capture that elusive major title, but this run is shaping up to be his defining moment.

For Michelsen, his first Grand Slam quarterfinal was an eye-opening lesson in the emotional and physical highs and lows of professional tennis — a reminder that there are levels to competing against the best in the world.