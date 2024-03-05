“Victim Probably Had Serious Concussion” | Former NFL Star Braylon Edwards Risks His Life To Save 80-Year-Old Man In Gym Locker Room Attack

University of Michigan All-American and 2004 Biletnikoff Award winner Braylon Edwards has spent a career bringing pride and respect to his great state. Even in retirement, the prolific former Pro Bowl wide receiver is still making heroic plays.

Edwards is credited with saving an 80-year-old man from a potentially deadly assault in a suburban Detroit YMCA locker room.

According to reports, Edwards stepped in and saved the man’s life while he was under attack by a person 60 years younger.

Former NFL star Braylon Edwards is credited with saving an 80-year-old man from a potentially deadly assault in a suburban Detroit YMCA locker room. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for DirecTV)

Malik Ali Smith Accused of Attacking 80-Year-Old Man In YMCA Locker Room

Police Chief Jeff King of Farmington Hills praised Edwards, who played eight seasons in the NFL, including stints with the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets.

Malik Ali Smith, 20, is being charged with assault with intent to murder, carrying a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

Police say Smith attacked the 80-year-old man after an exchange of words about music being too loud, around 10:45 a.m. on March 1.

Edwards, who was drafted third overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2005, overheard the commotion caused after the verbal exchange elevated to a physical encounter, and he reportedly stepped in just in time.

“I walk into the locker room after work, and basically, I hear about four rows behind me arguing about music and how it was being played too loud,” Edwards told WDIV-TV. “So, I’m not paying attention.”

“The noise escalates, and then you can hear some pushing and shoving, so you know what fighting sounds like, but once I hear a thud, that’s when I got up and turned around.”

Edwards told WDIV-TV that he was “just minding my business” when the commotion inspired him into action.

“I see the guy for what I was thinking was reaching for a phone underneath the victim, grabs the back of the victim’s head by the hair, and he was about to slam it down on the counter,” Edwards said.

“I didn’t know it was that serious. I mean, the victim probably had a serious concussion by nature, but it wasn’t until I talked to the detective, down in Farmington, who told me that if I didn’t step in… but at the end of the day that’s what you do,” Edwards added.

Suspect Runs When Edwards Intervenes But Is Caught and Arrested

“LIFE SAVING MOVE”



On Friday morning, the heroic acts of Michigan legend Braylon Edwards saved a man’s life.



Here’s the story via @Local4News pic.twitter.com/FK9StIxLGx — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) March 2, 2024

Due to Edwards’ selfless interference, Smith bolted from the YMCA, but didn’t get far, as police were able to arrest him nearby. Smith is being held on $250,000 bond and has a probable cause conference for March 13 at 1:30 p.m.

Police were sure to credit Edwards for his good Samaritan work.

“This was a vicious, senseless attack,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said, via Fox 2 Detroit. “I commend the witness who intervened, and we will seek justice for this victim.”

Edwards says he thought about his family and never thought twice about the potential repercussions for involving himself in a violent dispute between two strangers.

“At the end of the day, that’s what you do. My mom, my grandmother, my father. In the moment … these are the people that you think about,” Edwards added.

What’s Up With Braylon Edwards These Days?

These days Edwards is enjoying retirement with his two sons Braylon Jr., and Maddox, and lives in West Bloomfield, Michigan, handling his investments. In 2020, he released his first book, “Braylon Edwards: Doing It My Way: My Outspoken Life as a Michigan Wolverine, NFL Receiver, and Beyond,” and he’s working on more. Edwards is also involved in the community, as he visits addiction centers, churches, youth homes and middle schools with other athletes to discuss substance abuse and opioid addiction.

Edwards was overwhelmed by the positive reaction to his human deed.

📞 @OfficialBraylon: "I appreciate all the love that everyone is sending, but I feel like there's a lot of good people in this world, so I'm sure I'm not the only one out here doing God's work. Love thy neighbor."

w/ @Chris_Broussard and @robparkerMLBbro https://t.co/XvIqKNq9wO — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) March 5, 2024

The 6-foot-3 receiver finished his NFL career with 5,522 yards and 40 TDs. His peak season was 2007 with the Cleveland Browns. Edwards had his lone 1000-yard receiving season (1,289) with a robust 16 TDS.

The blessings are sure to keep coming in light of his latest heroic act.