Former NBA Player Dante Exum Gets Body-Slammed And Dropped In Brawl During Euroleague Playoffs

A EuroLeague playoffs matchup ended in fireworks, but not with a game-winning block or shot at the buzzer. Instead, the game finished early because of a brawl that involved former NBA player Dante Exum and former Celtics player Guerschon Yabusele.

On-court brawl between Real Madrid and Partizan. (Getty Images)

Exum was the fifth pick in the 2014 NBA draft by the Utah Jazz and spent five seasons with the team but never could earn consistent minutes in the rotation. He also played for the Cavaliers for two seasons. Exum now plays for Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade.

Yabusele spent two seasons with the Celtics from 2017-2019 but only appeared in 74 games. Yabusele now plays for Real Madrid.

Hands Thrown

Partizan held a 95-80 lead over Real Madrid before Real Madrid guard Serio Llull committed a hard foul on Partizan’s Kevin Punter.

Punter didn’t like the foul and the two men got in each other’s face, which led to a shoving match and punches being thrown. Both benches cleared, and Exum was body-slammed by Yabusele as he was stepping in to defend his teammates.

Both benches cleared and the game was called off with 1:40 remaining and Partizan was credited with the win. It also put Partizan up 2-0 in the series.

HUGE BRAWL just went down in Wizink Center between Partizan and Real Madrid players 😱 #EuroLeague pic.twitter.com/wkpzyIQTcM — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) April 27, 2023

“Euroleague Basketball strongly condemns the events that happened at the end of the game,” said in an official statement by the league. “Such events do not represent the values of respect that the league and its clubs promote and that the sport of basketball embodies.”

The Aftermath

Team doctors for Partizan said that Exum suffered a ruptured tendon is his toe and suffered a tooth injury. Doctors also said in a statement that Yabusele body slam was a “judo move” and he should be permanently suspended.

“Exum could have broken his spine, seriously injured his head and ended his career,” Partizan team doctor Moma Jakovljević told Mozzart Sports. “This was terrible. I have never seen this in my life.”

Both teams were reportedly fined around $55,130 in American dollars and each side suffered suspensions.

Real Madrid’s Yabusele was hit with a five-game suspension and Gabriel Deck has a one-game suspension.

Partizan Punter was given a two-game suspension and his teammate Mathias Lessort was given a one-game suspension.

Yabusele took to Instagram to apologize for his actions and slamming Exum.

“I deeply regret my behavior at last night’s game,” he wrote on Instagram. “Basketball is about sportsmanship and friendship. My sincere apologies to Partizan, a club with which we have always had a great relationship, to Dante Exum and his family, to my teammates, my club and all the fans.”

