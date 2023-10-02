With A $17.1M Buyout To Splurge, Former LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Isn’t Letting Past Criticism Stop Him From Living His Best Life With 31-Year-old Wife Brandi Nicole

Former LSU football coach Ed Orgeron has been having the time of his life ever since he was let go by LSU in 2021, and after recently getting married to his younger girlfriend, he made an appearance at the Baylor-UCF game. Needless to say “Daddy Mac” got a huge ovation from those who noticed he was in the building.

Coach O is no stranger to adversity, and, judging from his actions, the former LSU head coach either welcomes or doesn’t care about your opinion of him and his love life.

He was fired in 2021 by LSU because they felt that he was more focused on chasing women and even bringing his girlfriends and their children to practices instead of coaching one of the most successful and historically lauded programs in college football.

Upon being fired, Orgeron received a payout of $17 million for the remainder of his contract with LSU that he was owed. The payout served Orgeron a very handsome retirement and severance package as he elected to take his millions and go live his best life.

Orgeron’s escapades involved him getting engaged with his fiancée, Brandy Nicole. Orgeron announced earlier this year on his X (formerly known Twitter page) that he’d be getting married.

“Had a great night with my fiancé, Brandy Nicole!” Orgeron wrote on X.

At first, Orgeron was being scrutinized for constantly pursuing significantly younger women following a divorce from his ex-wife Kelly, whom he was married to for 23 years.

Many overlooked it for years, but when Orgeron began losing and his love interests became a bigger story than his team’s success, his time was up with LSU and they fired him.

Now it seems that Orgeron is just cruising around with his riches, and his new bride, and one of the many stops they hit was the Baylor-UCF game on Saturday.

Orgeron has gotten more press for the women he has been publicly spotted with than his football career, which is in limbo right now, as Orgeron’s celebrity and that buyout should keep him afloat for some time.

Oregon’s Relationships With Women Led To His Demise At LSU

Back in 2020, Orgeron also had a picture of himself and a very younger woman in bed together which looked suggestive enough, and this was not Orgeron’s wife.

According to reports, Orgeron was also hitting on a woman at a gas station who happened to be the pregnant wife of an LSU official, which also played a part in his dismissal from his former job.

“My love for LSU has only strengthened over the past five years,” Orgeron said in a letter to LSU fans during the 2021 season. “All I wanted to do when I accepted the position as head coach in 2016 was to build a championship program and make the state of Louisiana proud. With the hard work and support of talented players, loyal assistants, dedicated staff, and the most passionate fans in college football, we did just that in 2019. “I have always understood the expectations at LSU, and they are the same expectations I have for myself and our staff. I am disappointed that we have not met these expectations over the past two years. Thank you to the entire LSU family for the opportunity to coach one of the greatest college football teams of all time. I’ll continue to fight, as will our team, throughout the rest of the season.”

Will Orgeron Coach Again?

Orgeron clearly has a well-documented track record of fraternizing with the younger women, and he did so on and off campus. Still, that hasn’t made him any less popular with fans, although universities might be skittish on bringing him aboard because of his past transgressions. The fact that he’s married again should be a sign of some stability in his life and a recentering of his focus.

Even though there is chatter about Orgeron garnering head coach interest from schools again, it doesn’t seem like he’s worried about taking the field anytime soon since he has his money, young wife and a celebrity that is still profitable.