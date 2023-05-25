Former College Football Player Jaden Hullaby Found Dead After Going Missing for Days and Family Not Able to Track His Phone, Cause of Death Is Still Unknown

Former University of Texas and University of New Mexico football player Jaden Hullaby was pronounced dead at the age of 21, according to his family and both universities. The cause of death for Hullaby still has not been confirmed, but he was reportedly missing for days. His family said that he was last seen on May 19 in Dallas.

“It’s such devastating and tragic news to hear of Jaden’s passing,” said Texas coach Steve Sarkisian in a statement. “He was a great person and someone we all enjoyed being around, coaching and spending time with. All of our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates, and we send our deepest condolences to them in such a difficult time.”

Who Is Jaden Hullaby?

Hullaby was a 6-foot-2, 225-pound running back from Mansfield Timberview in Mansfield, Texas. He also played at Bishop Dunne High School. He was rated a three-star prospect coming out of high school, according to 247 sports.

He committed to Texas as part of the 2020 recruiting class and the 79th ranked overall prospect in the state. While at Texas, he appeared in two games in 2020 and redshirted for the 2021 season.

Hullaby then transferred to New Mexico and split time as a tight end. He caught two passes for 44 receiving yards and had 13 carriers for 59 rushing yards. They finished the season with a 2-10 overall record, and went winless in the Mountain West conference.

His younger brother, Landon Hullaby, is a defensive back at Texas Tech going into his second season.

New Mexico also wrote a statement to express its thoughts about the tragic loss.

“The Lobo family is saddened to learn of the passing of former running back/tight end Jaden Hullaby,” wrote in a statement from New Mexico. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jaden’s family and all who knew him.”

Foul Play?

Hullaby’s uncle wrote on Twitter that his devices also couldn’t be tracked since they last saw him on May 19.

I need y'all help this is my nephew. An he has been missing They live in Dallas and Arlington, Texas area. My brother hasn't heard from him since Thursday and the lil brother hasn't heard from him either. An that's where the problem is they always pic.twitter.com/mKHmpOiyG0 — Mr.Hullaby (@MrHullaby35) May 21, 2023

“Jaden Hullaby was a very special person,” the family told CBS News Texas. “He had a strong personality and brought so much joy to a room with his big smile. He was a good loyal loving brother to his younger brother Landon Hullaby and his small circle of friends. He was the friend you knew you could count on in time of need.”

