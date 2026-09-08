‘Do Not Give Him Money’: NFL Hall of Famer Edgerrin James Reacts to Son Jizzle James’ Instagram Outburst After Dismissal From College Team

NFL Hall of Famer Edgerrin James spoke out on Monday after his son, Jizzle James, was recently dismissed from the Charlotte 49ers college basketball team.

Following his dismissal, Jizzle James also shared screenshots on his Instagram Story of an expletive-laden text message exchange that appeared to be between the basketball player and a representative of Cincinnati. The school, where James played three seasons before announcing a transfer to Charlotte in April, had apparently sent him a cease-and-desist notice based on merchandise he was trying to sell online.

“I have my own merch I made,” Jizzle James wrote in the response to Cincinnati. “I don’t need y’all jerseys and fu—k Cincinnati for all I care for.”

NFL Hall of Famer Edgerrin James (right, talking to former Indianapolis Colts teammate Peyton Manning) responded to son Jizzle James’ (left) recent posts on Instagram after he was dismissed by the Charlotte college basketball program. (Photos: @jizzle.james/Instagram, George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

Edgerrin James said on his own Instagram account Monday that some of his son’s recent social media activity is related to substance abuse.

“Jizzle is dealing with substance abuse and is NOT in the right state of mind right now,” the elder James wrote on his Instagram story.

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The former Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks running back asked for people to support his son, but he also cautioned against giving him items.

“If you see him, show him LOVE-but DO NOT give him money, valuables, or anything material,” Edgerrin James wrote. “You’re not helping him by feeding the problem. He wants / needs for NOTHING…

“Give him a hug. Give him encouragement. Give him love. THAT’S IT…Be patient with him. We’re fighting for him, not against him. Everything’s Gonna Be Alright.”

Edgerrin James, Hall of Fame RB with the Indianapolis Colts, and father of Jizzle James, comments on his son’s recent actions: pic.twitter.com/69Sb9EipUU — Hunter Bailey (@Hunter_Bailey45) September 8, 2026

Jizzle James had followed his former Cincinnati coach Wes Miller to Charlotte in the offseason after Miller was fired by Cincinnati in March.

However, Jizzle James was removed from the Charlotte online roster last week. He had indicated a potential return to Cincinnati on his Instagram account, but apparently that was not true, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Miller removed Jizzle James from the Cincinnati roster last July prior to his junior season, although the guard later returned to the team in December.

“Jizzle James has been dealing with personal issues throughout summer,” Miller said last August. “We removed him from the team last month. He is currently not a member of our basketball program. As this is a personal matter, I have no further comment at this time.”

When Jizzle James returned for Cincinnati last December, he started in 21 of 23 games, averaging 10.9 points and just over two assists and two rebounds per game.

Cincinnati failed to make the NCAA Tournament in all five of Miller’s seasons at the helm, which led to his firing and eventual new role as the head coach at Charlotte.

Edgerrin James was a member of the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class following 11 seasons in the NFL. Most of his prime was spent with the Indianapolis Colts, where he teamed up with fellow Hall of Famers in quarterback Peyton Manning and wide receiver Marvin Harrison.

Edgerrin James finished his NFL career with 12,246 rushing yards, which currently ranks 14th all-time in league history, and 80 touchdowns.