Ed Reed To Grambling? Tigers Won’t Let Pro Football Hall of Famer Slip Away Again

The Grambling State Tigers have begun an extensive coaching search to find their new head football coach. This following the program parting ways with former NFL coach Hue Jackson after just two seasons in north Louisiana.

Jackson went 8-14 overall and 6-10 in the SWAC during his tenure, and after two seasons university brass felt it was time to move on.

Hue Jackson Didn’t Agree With Firing

Following his firing, Jackson admonished the school for what he called a premature move, because in his opinion the program was headed in the right direction. Folks at Grambling obviously didn’t think so, and now they have to find a new head coach.

Athletics director Traveyon Scott has entrusted former Tigers legend Doug Williams and starting quarterback Myles Crawley to help in the process.

One name that’s thrown his name into the ring is Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed.

Reed Could’ve Had Grambling Job In 2021

Reed showing interest in the job should come as no surprise. prior to hiring Jackson back in 2021, Grambling wanted Reed. The Louisiana native reportedly was the school’s top choice. But, per NFL insider Jason LaCanfora, he declined, citing timing. At the time of the situation, LaCanfora mentioned this when asked what really happened.

“Grambling presented a comprehensive package to Reed, which he seriously considered before ultimately deciding the timing was not right for him, because of obligations at the University of Miami at the time.”

Now, the legendary former NFL defensive back wants to revisit the situation, and maybe the Tigers should look at giving him the chance he turned down in 2021 again. The hire would be off the grid because Reed doesn’t have any head coaching experience. Same as when Deion Sanders arrived at Jackson State in 2020, but what he did have was clout, swag and the ability to recruit at a high level because of his stature.

That’s something Reed would be able to do as well, being a big brand himself, and just maybe not doing the norm like when JSU hired Deion could be good for them.



Deion Wanted Ed Reed To Succeed Him At JSU?

During a recent appearance on “The Pivot Podcast,” the always entertaining Reed told Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder that Deion wanted him to take his place when he left Jackson State.

“I talked to Deion Sanders before that because he was like, ‘I want you to go to Jackson State. I want to give you this and nobody else.’”

Reed didn’t join the staff, and instead nearly became the head coach at Bethune-Cookman in January 2023. That is until Reed did a series of videos talking about how messy the administration was and how they hadn’t ratified his contract although he’d been working for over 25 days. Although Reed apologized, school brass decided to move in another direction and not hire Reed.

Which in turn brings us to Reed having interest once again in the Grambling State job, a mere two years after declining to take it.