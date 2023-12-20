Look For These Top Players To Follow Five-Star QB Dylan Raiola and Flip Commitments During CFB Early National Signing Day

Early national signing day is here, and there’s a lot to unpack. In the new pay-for-play era, it’s all about securing NIL deals for a lot of student-athletes.



Players have taken full advantage of things like the transfer portal to land lucrative NIL deals, and landing incoming top recruits has become all about the NIL collectives at the respective programs.



NIL Has Changed The Signing Period Game, Spreading The Wealth

The 2023 early signing period looks much different than it ever has. For the first time in the history of the Rivals.com the top 10 recruits are all committed to different schools.



If that isn’t a sign of the aforementioned pay-for-play era, what is?

Yahoo Sports columnist Dan Wetzel, who’s also a contributor to Rivals, said this about the first-time occurrence:

“NIL isn’t the only reason players are choosing different schools, but it’s certainly a reason.”

It’s the main reason Why else would something like this be occurring for the first time ?



Chaos Could Ensue Wednesday Through Friday

With Wednesday being the first day of the ESP, Friday will be the final day in which players can sign their national letter of intent.



If they choose to not sign during these three days they’ll have wait until Feb. 7.

Of course, the expectancy is that most players will sign where they’re currently committed, but chaos could definitely ensue as players who are on the fence may change their verbal commitment.



Players Going To Highest Bidder

That’s what happened over the weekend when Dylan Raiola, the top-ranked QB and No. 2 overall player in the class, flipped his commitment to Nebraska.



The move, while surprising to most, was always a possibility, because Raiola’s dad Dominic played at Nebraska, and his uncle Donovan is the Cornhuskers’ offensive line coach.



All it probably took was some in-house negotiations.



Matt Rhule Was Looking To Buy Top QB For $1-2M

In late November Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule told reporters as he and his staff looking to land a top quarterback, “A good QB in the portal costs $1 million, $1.5 million, $2 million in NIL.”

Family ties aside, that’s also likely the going rate to land the top QB in the 2024 recruiting cycle.



To have him flip from powerhouse UGA, to Lincoln, where they’re rebuilding, would take much more than his dad having the inside track because he’s a former Huskers All-American.





Players Who Could Create ESD Chaos

All eyes will be on the Rivals No. 1 ranked player, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.



The multi-faceted pass catcher has been verbally committed to Ohio State since December 2022.



But he has Miami, Florida and Florida State chomping at the bit to replace that customary “Brutus” hat.

Florida State commit K.J. Bolden is the top-ranked safety, and after missing out on the CFP despite a 13-0 record, losing Bolden would only add to their misery.



The Seminoles know what it’s like to lose a top recruit on early signing day, having lost 2022 No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter to Coach Prime and Jackson State that year. Auburn and Georgia have put the full-court press on Bolden.

Colorado commit and the nation’s No. 1-ranked offense tackle Jordan Seaton admitted this week that he’s torn on where to sign.



Reports are Oregon, Maryland, Tennessee, Florida and Ohio State never stopped recruiting him even after he announced his commitment to the Buffaloes and Coach Prime.

This has FLIP written all over it, but only time will tell.