Don’t Get This Weekend Twisted, Deontay Wilder Versus Anthony Joshua Will Happen In 2024

Let’s be honest: Deontay Wilder isn’t getting any younger. At 38 years old, having been the reigning WBC heavyweight champ for five years before two back-to-back losses to current champ Tyson Fury, he has a few options for great matchups before looking at how he wants to start closing out his career.

This Saturday’s earlier bout live from Saudi Arabia features Wilder vs. tough-as-nails Joseph Parker and Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin (DAZN/PPV, 11 a.m. EST). They are already scheduled to fight on March 9 if both are successful and have a reported two-fight agreement.

Wilder is in repair mode after losing to “The Gypsy King” and losing the perception that he is a sore loser after claims that Fury fought dirty. With Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury with all the belts, Wilder can face off nicely against Usyk if he stays a champ. However, the 34-year-old Anthony Joshua is a legacy opponent for Wilder, as it is one of the most requested puncher battles in boxing.

Don’t Call It A Comeback

Wilder’s style, characterized by raw power and aggressive tactics, has often overwhelmed his opponents, making his matches must-see events for boxing fans. Wilder’s reign as the WBC heavyweight champion showcased his skill and resilience, solidifying his status as one of the elite fighters in the division.

With other heavyweights in the division like Joe Joyce, Jarrell Miller, Dillian Whyte and more, Wilder still has other great matchups within the heavyweight ecosystem.

“The Joshua fight is closer than it’s ever been, but at the same time Anthony Joshua has got Otto Wallin,” Wilder’s trainer Malik Scott said to the Betway. “Wallin is one of the trickiest southpaws in the game, definitely in the top three, and they’ve chosen to fight him even though Usyk, another tricky southpaw, beat AJ two times. I would have probably preferred Jarrell Miller for AJ, but you have to give the edge to AJ going in against Wallin.”

As Wilder continues his career, the boxing world watches with anticipation. His ability to deliver electrifying performances and knockout victories keeps him at the forefront of the heavyweight conversation. The future holds promise for more high-stakes matchups and memorable moments in a career filled with highlights. Still, if he doesn’t get to Anthony Joshua, his legacy will always be questioned.