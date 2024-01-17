Dine At These Luxury Restaurants During Super Bowl Weekend In Las Vegas | Get A $777 Kobe Beef Burger

The NFL playoffs are rolling along, and Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday, Feb. 11. The No. 1 event in all of sports is going to attract all kinds of fans and celebrities to Las Vegas that weekend.

It’s not uncommon to see normal, hardworking people make the experience a vacation of a lifetime, taking in as much of the sights and nightlife as they can without risking the mortgage payments.

For the rich and affluent, or just somebody with some extra racks to blow, experiencing the finest cuisine Las Vegas has to offer is usually at the top of the wish list. (Photo: Getty Images)

Spots like Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar at The LINQ Hotel & Promenade, Gordon Ramsey Steak, Spritz Restaurant & Bar, and Chickie’s & Pete’s Crabhouse & Sports Bar at SAHARA Las Vegas are places where a party can eat well and affordably and maybe catch a glimpse of some celebrity or athlete.

During Super Bowl weekend, there are certain restaurants where you will only find those with deep pockets and huge appetites. Pro athletes from all different sports are sure to be there with family, friends or significant others.

The movie stars, social elite, business moguls, tech executives and music artists will be frequenting these places to eat in intimate settings, away from the flocking fans, who probably can’t afford to eat there anyway.

If you are fortunate enough to have the paper to enjoy these restaurants, here’s a list of the most expensive. Being that it’s Super Bowl weekend, expect the prices to probably be even slightly higher in some of these establishments.

The 777 Burger at La Burger Brasserie ($777 Per Person):

(Photo: Caesars)

When you’re searching for delectable decadence look no further than The 777 Burger where you’ll find a $777 Kobe beef burger with pancetta, goat cheese, seared foie gras, arugula, Maine lobster and 100-year-aged balsamic glaze on your choice of bun, including caramelized onion, sesame seed and others.

You can pair your meal with a specialty BLT salad and a rich bottle of Dom Pérignon Rosé Champagne. The expression, “You could feed an army” really applies here because if you’re still not full, there are deviled eggs with poached lobster, mac n’ cheese, soups, salads, milkshakes and smoothies.

Joël Robuchon ($500 Per Person):

The main dining room inside Joël Robuchon restaurant. (Photo: MGM Grand)

Located in the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, Joël Robuchon is an exclusive French restaurant. Chef Robuchon offers a 16-course extravaganza featuring small plates of pure French decadence.

Expect dishes like Le Caviar Imperial, L’Avocat (cannelloni and avocado with salmon), and La Crevette Rose (rose shrimp and bonito tuna). The dining experience costs around $500 per person or more, once you include the wine pairing.

Restaurant Guy Savoy ($555 Per Person):

(Photo: Caesars)

Caesars Palace offers this Michelin Star award-winning restaurant, also centered around exquisite French cuisine. You can choose an à la carte menu or the 5-Star Tasting Menu, featuring fresh seafood and scrumptious proteins like Wagyu filet and Muscovy duck.

The big ballers can enjoy tasting menus ranging from $420 for Black Truffle Prestige to $555 for Year of Forbes 5-Star Celebration, with premium wine pairing.

Lavo Restaurant ($555 Per Person):

(Photo: Lavo)

Located at The Palazzo, Lavo Restaurant offers elite Italian cuisine and is known to be a VIP nightlife hot spot. High rollers frequent the establishment. Guests can choose from an à la carte menu or the 5-Star Celebration with premium wine pairing and a open view of the kitchen where the chefs create the magic.

É By Jose Andres ($300 Per Person):

The incredible 20-plus course tasting menu includes your choice of theme dishes. (Photo: Cosmopolitan)

Tucked inside the Cosmopolitan, É By Jose Andres is in a lane by itself as a provider of intimate and creative versions of Spanish avant-garde dishes. It starts off less expensive than the other restaurants on the list but once you complete the journey, you’ll probably reach the $450-500 mark per person.

Priced around $300 per person (to start), the incredible 20-plus course tasting menu includes a “Branches of the Desert” theme with dishes such as Morning Dew, Beet Rose, Edible Sangria, Foie Royal, Catalan Egg, Cherry Bomb and “More Things…”

The restaurant offers two “shows” each opening night. According to a description by a patron, “Diners share an enormous steel chef’s table where dishes are often cooked or composed in front of them. Wine pairings range from about $150 to $300 and a full bar from Jaleo, a sister concept next door, is also available — be sure to check out their famous gin and tonic menu.”

You get what you pay for Super Bowl Sunday in Vegas.