“Greg’s Done An Incredible Job” | Did Tom Brady’s 10-Year, $375M Fox TV Deal Torpedo Greg Olson’s Rising Career?

Tom Brady is ready for his next stage as a broadcaster, as his Fox Sports deal is about to start. His entrance into the booth comes at a loss for outgoing lead NFL analyst Greg Olson.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion signed a 10-year, $375 million contract two years ago that runs a thorough line into Greg Olson’s career; he will be demoted to the No. 2 team. Although Fox has not said if it will be a three-person booth with Brady, Kevin Burkhardt, and Olson, it is clear that Fox believes in Brady.

However, Brady is letting the world know that he thinks Greg Olson is “incredible,” which he said several times on Tuesday’s “The Pat McAfee Show.”

"I've been out to the FOX studios a few times and I'm really excited to join an amazing team..



Greg Olsen does an incredible job and I have so much respect for him..



"I've been out to the FOX studios a few times and I'm really excited to join an amazing team.. Greg Olsen does an incredible job and I have so much respect for him.. I'm gonna go in there and do the best I can do with my own perspective" ~ Tom Brady

The “Incredible” Greg Olson

“Greg’s done an incredible job,” Brady said to McAfee. “I have so much respect for him, how he approaches his job, he’s super prepared in what he does. I think he does an incredible job every time he’s on. I love listening to him.

“I’m just going to go in there and do the best I can do with my own perspective,” the former quarterback continued.” I’ve certainly had a unique vision and perspective of the game over 23 years, and hopefully I can just provide some insight to all the viewers and fans who love the sport.”

Brady has to know that the world is looking at him as unintentionally torpedoing Olson, and giving him his flowers on ESPN is a grand gesture to start his on-air career. It is warranted because Olson has excelled during the broadcasts with insightful takes, good timing, and great chemistry with Kevin Burkhardt.

Greg Olsen says he still wants to call top NFL games despite Tom Brady getting set to take over his broadcasting spot on FOX Sports. Greg Olsen doesn't know where he will end up yet, but knows he still wants to call big games.



Greg Olsen doesn’t know where he will end up yet, but knows he still wants to call big games.



“There are so… pic.twitter.com/u98eYvYNXI — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 1, 2024

You’ll Always Be No. 2

NFL commentary positions are not plentiful. Tony Romo is on CBS and will be there for a while after signing a 10-year deal in 2020. Cris Collinsworth and NBC will be together until at least 2025, and ESPN’s duo of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman is now a standard for the network.

Undoubtedly, Greg Olson will be in a good position based on his past track record of quality broadcasts, but he might remain with Fox, even if it is at their No. 2 booth. If you have to take a backseat to fresh blood in the NFL analyst game, no one will be mad that their successor is Tom Brady.