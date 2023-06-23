Did Isiah Thomas Help Usher Chris Paul Out Of Phoenix? | A Shocked CP3 Thinks So

Ever since new Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia took over the team right around the February All-Star break the Suns have been extremely active.

It began with a trade to land superstar Kevin Durant. The move was thought to be the missing piece to a championship run, but the loaded squad fell short in KD’s first year with the squad.

Ishbia and the Suns weren’t done, as over the weekend the team made a deal to trade for Washington Wizards star guard Bradley Beal in a move that had a domino effect on point guard Chris Paul.

Bradley Beal Arrives, CP3 Sent Packing

The aforementioned Paul is going to the Wizards as part of the deal to acquire Beal. Paul being moved came as no surprise. Weeks earlier it was reported that Paul would be waived. That was quickly debunked by the team, who said they were exploring all options for the 38-year-old veteran floor leader.

Well, Sunday proved that Paul’s time in the Valley of the Sun is indeed up, and now he’ll see if he’s bought out by the Wizards, which would allow him to sign with any team but the Suns, or stays in Washington, sort of like he did when the Rockets shipped him to OKC after the 2018-19 season.

“I was surprised too. I found out on the plane yesterday.”



Chris Paul on being traded to the Wizards for Bradley Beal 😬 pic.twitter.com/GSFji62UTq — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 19, 2023

Paul Believes Isiah Thomas Played A Role Phoenix Departure

Since Ishbia purchased the team in February there have been rumors of Isiah Thomas having a prominent role in the Suns front office, as the two go way back.

While there’s been no official announcement, it’s a known fact that Isiah — who has held every position known to man on several NBA franchises, from player to executive — definitely has Ishbia’s ear.

In fact, Thomas sits on the board of Ishbia’s mortgage company, United Wholesale Mortgage. And the two were seen sitting side by side at just about every one of the Suns’ 11 playoff games.

That in turn gives Paul reason to believe Isiah helped usher him out of the Phoenix. Following Sunday’s trade, Paul had this to say about the Ishbia/Zeke duo.

“It’s just — it’s tough,” Paul told The New York Times. “Seriously, it is a part of the business, and what you realize is that no one owes you anything. No matter how you are with them or what you do, you realize that in this business, nobody owes you anything, as it should be.

“But when it comes through and my son texts me, I realize that, you know, Mat and Isiah, I guess, just wanted to go in a different direction.”

In Mat Ishbia’s first 5 months as owner of the Phoenix Suns, the team has:



▪️ Traded for Kevin Durant

▪️ Fired Monty Williams

▪️ Hired Frank Vogel

▪️ Traded away Chris Paul

▪️ Traded for Bradley Beal pic.twitter.com/sJlZVBnEqc — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 18, 2023

For Ishbia to lean on Isiah isn’t surprising at all, Thomas been in and around the NBA for the better part of 40 seasons as a two-time champion player, and an executive as well on a few occasions. With the ushering out of Monty Williams, Ishbia needs a knowledgeable mind to rely on. Thomas also serves as a color analyst and is currently an in-studio analyst with NBATV.

So Paul’s belief isn’t far fetched at all when you consider Zeke’s long-tenured NBA background.

Paul Has Helped Turn Around Many Franchises

Paul’s future Hall of Fame career landed him on the NBA75, and that’s well-deserved. The former Wake Forest star has helped turn once dormant franchises in New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans, LA Clippers, and Phoenix Suns around upon his arrival.

And while the Thunder hadn’t fallen completely by the wayside when he arrived, they were expected too. But somehow led that team to a fifth-seed in the “NBA Bubble” losing to his former Rockets in a memorable epic seven-game series.

But with all the late season injuries that have stolen any chance he’s had to win a title, Paul’s best years are long gone. He’s still serviceable and capable to lead for stretches, but he’s no longer capable of being the main reason a team can turn things around.