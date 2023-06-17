Detroit Pistons Went All In On Monty Williams, Even Setting Up A Private Fund To Supplement Health Coverage Expenses For Wife Who Has Breast Cancer

Monty Williams recently signed a massive deal with the Detroit Pistons to become their newest head coach, and along with that deal, Williams becomes the highest-paid coach in the NBA. But he also secured some extra benefits for his family as well during one of the most trying times of his life.

Talk about having your coach’s back, Monty Williams, 51, signed a lucrative six-year, $78.5 million contract, which is the largest coaching deal in NBA history. This was one of the main reasons that Monty took the deal, and he stated this during a press conference.

ESPN quoted Detroit’s coach as saying “That’s something that people don’t talk about; they always say it wasn’t about the money,” Williams said. “I always laugh at that. I think that’s disrespectful. When somebody is that generous to pay me that kind of money, one, that should be applauded, and two, it should be talked about.”

Monty Williams said “it messed me up” to know that the #Pistons players would be at his presser. Here he is after, making his way down the line: pic.twitter.com/lVHRrVxkjB — Will Burchfield (@burchie_kid) June 13, 2023

The Reward

Williams definitely will be handsomely rewarded for the success he bought to the Phoenix Suns, and now taking over a Detroit Pistons team that is in a similar position to the Suns when he first took over.

The Suns were one of the worst teams in the Western Conference, and it was their undefeated run in the bubble, and the acquisition of guard Chris Paul that helped Monty fuel the Suns to reach the NBA Finals the next year.

Detroit is hoping he can do the same with their young roster, but hopefully with the addition of a championship.

But that’s not all the reason why Monty chose to take on Detroit’s job. He also talks about the patience Detroit’s front office displayed when courting Williams for the coaching vacancy in Detroit. That was one of the reasons he decided to take the job also.

“That was a huge part of my decision-making,” Williams said Tuesday at his introductory news conference. “The patience the Pistons had with that told me a lot.” ESPN writes.

But to top it all off for Williams, another perk of taking on this job are the health care benefits that the Pistons are offering Williams and his family.

INTERVIEW: Monty Williams explains how Troy Weaver, the #Pistons roster, and the historic contract drove him to Detroit



pic.twitter.com/FS1jGTyaSj — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) June 16, 2023

More Than Basketball

According to multiple sources, Williams’ wife, who was diagnosed with breast cancer which also played a part in Williams delayed signing with the Pistons, will be receiving different benefits along with his children as well.