‘The Guy Crossed The Line A Few Times’ | Pirates Relief Pitcher Dennis Santana Throws Punch At Fan Who Taunted Him In Bullpen

On Thursday the Pittsburgh Pirates (30-46, last in the NL Central) recorded one of its biggest wins of the season, beating the Detroit Tigers (48-28, best record in MLB), 8-4. The win helped the Pirates avoid a three-game sweep, and ended a four-game losing streak. Lost in the big win by the rebuilding Pirates was an ugly incident involving relief pitcher Dennis Santana.

In the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader, Santana and a fan got into an altercation that was captured on video and later surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter). The video shows Santana in a verbal back and forth with fans near the bullpen, and even shows Santana taking a lunging slap or punch at one particular fan.

Dennis Santana is swinging at fans from the bullpen pic.twitter.com/cah20Ohtis — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 20, 2025

Santana Talks About Incident Via Interpreter

The aftermath of the incident saw Comerica Park security remove the fan from stadium, and Santana was restrained by teammates and members of the Pirates bullpen staff.

Speaking with reporters via an interpreter following the game, Santana told his side of things. Although he repeatedly mentioned that he didn’t wanna get into the details of the situation but did say this much.

“You guys know me. I’m a calm demeanor type of person. I’ve never had any issues for any of the teams that I’ve played for. I guess the guy crossed the line a few times and I would not like to get into it.”

“Like I said, you guys know me and you know my temper. I’m a calm person and they crossed the line a few times. I would like to leave it at that,” Santana said.

Pirates pitcher Dennis Santana nearly made contact with a fan's face after a heated back-and-forth 😳 pic.twitter.com/O76kAVAYgs — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 20, 2025

Santana Has Had A Rebirth With Pirates

The 29-year-old hurler has had a rebirth as a member of the Pirates after being claimed off of waivers in 2024. This season he holds a 1.72 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 31.1 innings which includes the one out and zero runs allowed he recorded in Thursday’s win. Santana credits former Pirates teammate Aroldis Chapman for his help during his career resurgence.

“I bet he’s seen a lot of talent like me, not just with the Pirates, but the places he’s been before,” Santana told reporters in March, about what drew him to Chapman initially. “He [can] take me under his wing, teach me everything, and sometimes we meet people who see what we can do.

“He was there for me and was like, ‘You gotta do things this way or this way.’ I thank him a lot.”