‘Disappointed In U… Traitor’: Former Auburn Football Employee Charged With Leaking Sensitive Information To Conference Rivals Under Alias “Don Julio”

College football has become a high stakes business. When it comes to the power schools, there’s nothing amateurish about the way they are piecing off players with millions. With such raised stakes for coaches and players, there’s inevitably also more moving parts within and outside of universities and organizations attempting to capitalize personall. Or just sabotage a situation on an espionage mission.

A mysterious email alias known only as “Don Julio” has recently emerged at the center of a scandal that has a former Auburn football staffer facing felony charges.

David Jenrath, a former Auburn player personnel scouting assistant, allegedly used an email address under the pseudonym “Don Julio” to transmit the files to rival schools. He’s facing charges of theft of trade secrets and computer tampering. (Screenshot/David Jenrath LinkedIn)

David Rudolph Jenrath, 24, a former player personnel scouting assistant who studied sports analytics, worked at Auburn from January to June under head coach Alex Golesh’s staff before being let go in the spring.

Jenrath allegedly used an email address under the pseudonym “Don Julio” to transmit the files to rival schools, with at least one subject line containing Golesh’s home address.

According to reports, roughly 10 confidential documents with 12 total attachments containing personnel evaluations, prospect targeting lists for the 2027, 2028, and 2029 recruiting classes, and grading metrics were sent to as many as 11 rival schools.

At least one rival program forwarded the suspicious email and attachments back to Auburn, sparking a multi-month police investigation leading to Jenrath, a Franklin, Tennessee, native turning himself in to the Lee County (Alaabama) Jail on a $15,000 bond, facing charges of theft of trade secrets and computer tampering. It’s reported that another SEC front-office staffer who received the material initially dismissed it as common recruiting spam before understanding the full scope of the situation.

While the former player personnel scouting assistant obtained and transmitted proprietary Auburn Athletics information without consent, specifically with the intent to harass the program by sharing its trade secrets with opponents, sources noted the leaked information did not contain game plans, playbooks, name, image and likeness (NIL) data, or revenue-sharing details.

Fans Respond To “Don Julio” Theft Of Auburn’s Sensitive Football Information

The responses to Jenrath’s arrest ran the gamut from angry to comical. Some couldn’t believe that he received a felony for stealing the information and sharing it with rivals. Others accuse him of being a spy for Tennessee, where he currently attends school.

“Bro def got some @FBI level stuff on his computer too,” one captivated fan commented on X.

“Once a Volz always a Vol,” said one netizen accusing Tennessee of being in cahoots with the former employee. “Tennessee has stopped so low that they feel the need to steal info from Auburn of all teams.”

“I say release him & announce the date/time/location on X right before an Auburn home game & let nature take its course,” a college football fan suggested on X.

“Of all the sh*t to catch a felony on…like Bama didn’t already have a file on the talent since peewee,” one fan joked.

“disappointed in u… traitor,” a more unforgiving fan commented.

Jenrath had a nice gig, joining the Auburn staff in January under first-year head coach Golesh and assisting with running back evaluations and player recruitment before being let go in the spring.

Jenrath’s LinkedIn profile identified him on social media as a University of Tennessee student, adding some drama to the case, because Auburn plays Tennessee this weekend in a huge SEC showdown. Auburn officials have not commented on the case.

The matchup between the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers and the Auburn Tigers is scheduled for Saturday, October 3, 2026, at 3:30 PM EDT. The game will take place at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville and televised on ABC.

Auburn is coming off a 21-15 victory over Vanderbilt, while the Vols are looking to rebound after a 20-7 loss to top-ranked Texas.

In this era of the modern transfer portal and million-dollar NIL deals, closely guarding recruiting intelligence is a must amidst a wild west style competition for talent.

Any employee compromising that data or leaking it to competitors can seriously damage a university recruiting for years into the future. Auburn might never know the extent of damage those released documents caused.