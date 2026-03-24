‘This Case Won’t Stand Good In Court’: Police Say Quadruple Amputee and Cornhole Pro David James Webber Shot Friend In Car, Dumped Body, Fled To Another State

Cornhole is the latest sports sensation sweeping the nation. Its increased popularity has brought celebrities into the mix and provided the average person with a competitive sport to engage in that doesn’t even require the use of your legs or hands. A game in which players toss bean bags through a hole in a slanted wooden board to score points.

Quadruple Amputee Cornhole Player & Gun Lover Accused Of Shooting Friend

The latest news surrounding the sport is more than fun and games. The county sheriff’s office in Maryland said Monday that professional cornhole player Dayton James Webber — who’s also a quadruple amputee — fatally shot a passenger in the front seat of a car he was driving during an argument.

Webber, a 27-year-old gun lover, was arrested and charged as a fugitive from justice by police in Albemarle County, Virginia, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Therefore, Charles County is seeking Webber’s extradition from Virginia and said he will be facing charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and other related offenses.

Webber is a quadruple amputee and gun lover who posted a video of himself firing a handgun. (Dayton Webber/YouTube)

ESPN Did Profile On Webber In 2024

Overcoming great odds, Webber went on to become a notable professional cornhole player. In 2024, ESPN did a profile on him, highlighting his remarkable journey of succeeding despite physical challenges. In 2023, he wrote an essay for the “Today” show. Webber chronicled his life, how doctors amputated his arms and legs when he was 10 months old to save him after contracting a serious blood infection. According to Webber, doctors gave him a 3% chance of surviving.

What Do Police Know About Dayton Webber Shooting Situation?

According to police, Webber was driving with three friends in his Tesla SUV during a late-night cruise in Maryland on Sunday when he got into a heated argument with his front seat passenger that resulted in a fatal shooting.

According to reports, information on why the shooting occurred hasn’t been released, but Webber pulled over in La Plata, Maryland, and asked two passengers that were in the back of the car to help remove the victim, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office confirms. The witnesses wouldn’t have any part of it and immediately flagged down the cops.

When they refused to help him, Webber abandoned them on the side of a road in Charlotte Hall, Maryland, police said, and pulled off with the body still in the car at the time … Cue “Drink Champs” host and rapper N.O.R.E and Nas’ golden era hip-hop classic, “Body In The Trunk.”

Webber fled the scene and roughly two hours later, a resident in Charlotte Hall, Maryland, about a 9-mile drive away, reported a body in a yard, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim, Bradrick Michael Wells, 27, of Waldorf, died at the scene.

Webber’s Tesla was eventually tracked to Charlottesville, Virginia, which is more than 100 miles away from Charlotte Hall. Webber reportedly checked into a nearby hospital seeking treatment for a “medical issue,” the sheriff’s office said. Albemarle County Police Department apprehended him after he was released from medical care on Monday.

“I’m going out on a limb to say it wasn’t him,” one fan quipped.

The comments kept rolling from there.

(Screenshot/ @angelayee FB)

American Cornhole League Makes Statement

Webber never let his physical setbacks stop him from pursuing a full life. He even wrestled when he was in middle school and displayed an athletic capacity that most full-functioning people lacked.

Dayton Webber is a quadruple amputee and pro cornhole player who also took up wrestling when he was in middle school. Now he’s being charged with the murder of his friend. (Getty Images)

The American Cornhole League posted a statement on its Facebook page saying it is aware of allegations involving Webber but said it would not comment on what it called “an active legal situation” while proceedings were ongoing.