David Beckham’s Former Assistant-Turned-Alleged-Mistress and Whistleblower Says He Played The “Victim” In New Documentary

Soccer star David Beckham recently dropped a four-part documentary on Netflix entitled “Beckham,” where revelations were made about his alleged affair with his then-assistant, Rebecca Loos.

She recently spoke out to Daily Mail about the affair and other trysts she witnessed Beckham have, saying that in the new documentary she felt Beckham was painting himself as “the victim.”

Beckham is married to Victoria Beckham, an entertainer and influencer. In the documentary, the Beckhams are candid in discussing the challenges that affected their marriage after Rebecca Loos’ claims.

Allegedly

“There were some horrible stories that were difficult to, deal with,” Beckham said in the documentary. “It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage.” Victoria added, “It was the hardest period, because it felt like the world was against us.” Loos assailed Beckham’s characterization this week, telling the Daily Mail, “Yes, the stories were horrible, but they’re true.”

The alleged affair received the media’s attention first when David Beckham signed to play for the soccer club Real Madrid in the summer of 2003. In September of that year, Beckham was seen out with a brunette in Madrid, later identified as Rebecca Loos, who was then his assistant while in Madrid.

By 2004, Loos claimed in a story she sold to a tabloid that she and Beckham had a full-on affair. She also revealed that she had been fired as his assistant. The night she was spotted with Beckham in Madrid was the first night they had slept together, Loos claims.

“I think the chemistry between David, and I was so strong, and people were not happy because I was being very unprofessional and he’s a married man,” she said, adding: “We dropped off the other two people in the car and started kissing quite passionately all the way back to the hotel. It was like magnets, pretty amazing.”

Bend It Like Beckham

Loos also described times when Victoria Beckham was looking for her husband while he was sleeping with other women. She would have to tell his bodyguards, who would be watching the door, so that the soccer star knew to get in touch with his wife.

Beckham has always denied the allegations.

“During the past few months I have become accustomed to reading more and more ludicrous stories about my private life,” he said to The Guardian at that time. “The simple truth is that I am very happily married and have a wonderful wife and two very special kids. There is nothing any third party can do to change this.”

Loos said in her recent interview that she is not concerned about potential litigation from the Beckhams because she has a unique brand of proof.