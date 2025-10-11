Former Family Matters Star Darius McCrary Arrested At Mexican Border For Missed Child Support Hearing With Ex-Harlem Globetrotter Wife

Actor Darius McCrary’s claim to fame was his time spent on sitcom Family Matters. The former Eddie Winslow is a long way from the days of hearing their annoying neighbor Steve Urkel say “did I do that?”

Since his television days ended, Winslow has been mired in controversy. The troubles stem from a history of unpaid child support from a child he has with ex-wife and former Harlem Globetrotter player Tammy Brawner. As well as well as child abuse claims, court-ordered classes for alcohol/drug abuse and batterer intervention and even restraining orders filed against him by his ex-wife. His latest legal battle stems from the aforementioned unpaid child support.

Winslow Arrested At US-Mexico Border

Earlier this week the “Kingdom Come” actor was apprehended on a felony warrant as he attempted to cross into Mexico on what his rep Ann Barlow is calling a goodwill mission.

“Darius was picked up at the Border of Mexico because he was partnering with a real estate developer that is building homes for the homeless in Tijuana, Mexico. Darius was doing a GOOD DEED when he discovered he had a felony warrant at the Border of Mexico for a missed court appearance.”

She continued, “The missed court appearance was for an ongoing child support dispute, whereas Oakland County mailed the notice to appear to Darius PO BOX giving him only 3 days to appear in Michigan Court. Unfortunately, Darius had COVID therefore did not check his PO Box until the day after his court date.”

“However, he immediately notified the judge with a doctor’s note diagnosis of COVID,” his rep added.

Ex-Wife Files For Divorce And Wins Custody

McCrary’s ex-wife Brawner filed for divorce in 2017, citing irreconcilable differences, and in 2019 she was granted full legal and physical custody of the couple’s then-3-year-old daughter. McCrary was ordered to pay $1,366 a month in support, which he allegedly has defaulted on, resulting in a hearing that he missed and his subsequent arrest as he attempted to enter Mexico.

In court documents obtained in February 2018, Brawner made allegations that McCrary endangered their child.

One claim was that he “held [our daughter] over a hot stove with fire going and boiling water going,” stating she was “no more than eight or nine months old” when the incident occurred.

Brawner also alleged that McCrary told her on multiple occasions that he didn’t like their daughter and “that he wished he didn’t have her.”

McCrary vehemently denies his ex’s claims. “None of these allegations are true. … I would never do anything to harm my child,” he told TMZ in 2018.

Brawner Tenth Women To Play For Globetrotters

Not only did Brawner play for the legendary Globetrotters as just the tenth women to ever don the red, white and blue, the former Cal State Northridge star also played in a few basketball movies, including “Slamma Jamma” in 2017 and more recently “She Ball” in 2020 alongside Nick Cannon.