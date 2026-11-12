‘One Half Of a Dream Team’: Sports Media Titans Rally Around Broadcasting Pioneer Hannah Storm In Wake Of Legendary Husband Dan Hicks’ Sudden Passing  

Legendary sports broadcaster Dan Hicks suddenly died at the age of 64, his wife Hannah Storm announced Thursday. Reports say he passed from an acute illness.

The longtime NBC Sports and golf broadcaster’s death has rocked the sports community.



Legendary sports broadcaster Dan Hicks suddenly died at the age of 64, his wife Hannah Storm announced Thursday. Reports say he passed from an acute illness. (Getty Images)

“Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Dan following an acute illness,” Storm, an ESPN/ABC broadcaster, wrote on X. “He was a devoted husband of over 30 years, loving father of our three daughters, and cherished friend to so many. His loss is immeasurable…Dan was truly one of a kind and quite simply the person everyone wanted to be around. When he walked into a room he brought the energy, the laughter and people together.”

Sports Media Royalty Pour Into Hannah Storm’s Comments Upon News Of Husband’s Death

Journalists and media members from across the sports landscape poured into the comments to show love and support for Storm, a legendary broadcast journalist, sports anchor, and producer whose career spans over four decades.

Former ESPN legend Linda Cohn reached out on X:

“Hannah, I am so sorry. My heart is broken for you and your family. Dan was such a wonderful man. Sending you my deepest condolences and know you all will be in my prayers at this devastating time,” Cohn wrote.

ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter offered sympathy.

“Sincerest condolences. Thinking of you and your family,” Schefter said.

Former ESPN host and “The Pivot Podcast” creator Ryan Clark checked in.

“So sorry Hannah! Praying for you and your girls,” Clark commented.

ESPN’s Kimberly Martin commented, “Oh Hannah I’m so sorry. Sending condolences and the biggest hug to you ”

“So sorry Hannah. Just heartbreaking. Dan was so admired and respected. Sending thoughts and love to your family,” sports radio legend Colin Cowherd expressed.

“One half of sports media dream team,” one fan expressed in the comments.

Details of Hicks’ official cause of death have not been released, but his abrupt passing is already being felt around the world of sports as he and his wife were the true definition of a power couple in the game and laid a blueprint of success for building relationships while building careers within the same field.

Who Was Dan Hicks?

Hicks had been NBC Sports’ lead play-by-play announcer on its PGA Tour coverage for 26 years. He has led the network’s golf coverage of the U.S. Open, The Open Championship, Ryder Cup, President’s Cup and the U.S. Women’s Open.

In addition to his golf exploits, Hicks has covered 16 Olympics, 15 as a play-by-play announcer, starting with the 1992 Barcelona Games. He was the Alpine skiing play-by-play announcer for NBC Sports at the Milan Cortina Games this year.

College football also was a Hicks specialty. He’s been the lead play-by-play announcer for NBC Sports’ coverage of Notre Dame football since 2024. This was Hicks’ seventh season in total calling the Fighting Irish’s games, as he also had a stint from 2013-16.

Who Is Hannah Storm?

Storm has been a pioneer among women in sports journalism, serving as the first female host of “CNN Sports Tonight.” During a 10-year run with NBC Sports (1992–2002), Storm became the first woman in U.S. television history to solo host a broadcast network’s Major League Baseball coverage — including the World Series in 1995 and the trophy presentation in 1999. She’s been in the ESPN rotation, hosted four Olympic Games and “The NBA on NBC,” while also calling play-by-play for the WNBA’s inaugural season games on NBC.

Hannah Storm and Dan Hicks married on Jan. 8, 1994, had three daughters together. Hannah (Hannah IV) is the couple’s oldest daughter. Ellery is their middle daughter and Riley is their youngest daughter and has actively supported her mother’s charity, the Hannah Storm Foundation.