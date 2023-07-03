Choked Because Of An Instagram Like? Tennessee Titans RB Hassan Haskins And Girlfriend Arrested On Charges Of Domestic Violence Against Each Other

Regarding social media, we are all a “like” away from a potential conflict with a loved one, and reports about Tenessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins prove this. The NFL player and his girlfriend reportedly were arrested last week in Nashville in connection with two alleged domestic violence incidents, and Haskins was charged with aggravated assault-strangulation, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Per the arrest affidavit, on June 22 Haskins and his girlfriend, Makiah Green, argued over her clicking the “like” button on a man’s picture on Instagram.

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: #Titans RB Hassan Haskins and girlfriend have been arrested and jailed for domestic violence exchange.



Haskins reportedly strangled her after she 'Liked' another man's Instagram photo.



In a subsequent argument over their breakup, Haskins reportedly kicked through… pic.twitter.com/UtkYL7f6Tc — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 30, 2023

When “Like” Conflicts With “Love”

As first reported by Scoop Nashville, Green later told police she and Haskins began arguing, and she entered a closet and threw his shoes on the floor. Haskins then allegedly entered the closet and told the victim to stop touching his things. When she did not desists he then reportedly pushed her to the ground, which caused her to hit the back of her head.

The affidavit states that she then claims to have fought back and kicked Haskins, which prompted him to grab her, take her out of the closet, and push her on top of the bed, where he allegedly “began strangling her with both hands.”

Green told officers she didn’t know how long she was strangled, but she believed it lasted 10-15 seconds. When Haskins released her, she reportedly said she got up and slapped him.

Haskins then allegedly slapped her back, and after hitting her back, he threw her to the ground, causing her to fall on top of a dog crate, where she claims he strangled her again. Eventually, she said that Haskins finally let her go, and he eventually left the house.

Green provided pictures to authorities that showed bruising in multiple places: Her right cheek, a scratch on the left side of her neck, and a bruise near her shoulder. Additionally, per the affidavit, the front of her neck was red.

More trouble in Nashville. #Titans RB Hassan Haskins has been charged with aggravated assault by strangulation. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) June 30, 2023

Arrested Together

According to court documents, the 23-year-old Haskins was arrested on Thursday, June 29, on a charge of aggravated assault by strangulation, but he was released later that day after posting a $10,000 bond.

Green, 20, was also arrested on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and felony vandalism in connection with a subsequent altercation involving the couple, this one from the day of the arrests. She was released after her $7,500 bond was posted. Both Green and Haskins are scheduled to appear in court on July 10.

The Tennessee Titans released a statement on the incident on Friday.

“We are aware of the situation and gathering additional information,” the Titans said in a statement.

Police say the couple described the series of events in the second altercation from June 29 as beginning with Haskins and Green arguing at a steakhouse because they were reportedly “in the middle of a breakup.”

Haskins left Bourbon Steak without Green, and when she took an Uber from the restaurant she found Haskins already inside the home they shared. Green told police that “she was mad and grabbed a glass cup and threw it, shattering it,” then went to her bedroom and closed the door until Haskins “punched and kicked” it, breaking it in half.

The argument continued, and Green claims she broke Haskins necklace, and he, in return, broke her phone. The problems were exacerbated when Green turned on Haskins’ old iPhone 12 to call her mother, and “chats and nude pictures from other women started popping up in his Snapchat.”

Oh Boy

An upset Green threw the phone and slapped Haskins’ on the chest, “mad [about] everything that was happening.”

Eventually, she grabbed a knife intending to slash Haskins’ car tires until she heard Haskins “cock his gun” and say, “‘I hope you would.'” She put the knife down.

“Haskins stated the same as Ms. Green but added that Ms. Green hit him with the broom, jumped on him, and was strangling him [from] behind” until he could pull him off of her, according to the affidavit.

Drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft, the second-year NFL player is having a crazy time in his personal life with unknown repercussions.