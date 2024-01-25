Carmelo Anthony’s Podcast Is Cooking And He’s Putting His $160M Net Worth to Good Use | A Look Inside His 13,000-Square-Foot Westchester Mansion

Carmelo Anthony has returned to the limelight these days with a barrage of opinions about all sorts of people, places things and events. First, he made a stink about one of his former teams, the Denver Nuggets, giving two-time MVP Nikola Jokic the No. 15 that Melo wore during his seven years there. The Nuggets also gave No. 15 to another player — NBA journeyman Anthony Randolph — in the interim between ’Melo’s departure and Jokic’s arrival in Denver.

Melo continues to let it rain as he asserts himself each Thursday in the podcast world on “7PM in Brooklyn” with Melo and The Kid Mero, a basketball podcast with notable guests powered by Wave Sports + Entertainment. The hosts engage in honest dialogue, and some of his Melo’s takes are potential firecrackers.

What Did Carmelo Anthony Say On “7PM In Brooklyn” Podcast?

Anthony called former Knicks player RJ Barrett “just a bland player,” both in terms of his personality and his lack of consistency on the court.

Carmelo Anthony on RJ Barrett: “He's just a bland player bro. That's not a shot. That's not disrespect. I ask a lot of…Knicks fans…it's just like, he's good, he get it done sometimes, but he's not an exciting player. You don't know if he got 4 or 26.”



Mero: “…And the… pic.twitter.com/Bt7VS4JrNc — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) January 12, 2024

He also proclaimed Joel Embiid this season’s NBA MVP and even complimented 50 Cent’s hit franchise “Power,” which Melo’s ex-wife La La plays a huge role in.

Melo is only six episodes in and already his life is an open book. Now that he’s firmly entrenched in retirement and he has to find other things to do than watch his son Kiyan hoop every day of the week, he has plenty of options with a net worth of $160M.

Melo Made Over $260M In NBA Career

Carmelo Anthony attended Syracuse University for one season and won a National Championship before entering the NBA draft. He retired from the NBA on May 22, 2023, after making over $260 million in salary throughout his 19-year career as a member of the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets and L.A. Lakers.

Melo reportedly made roughly $124 million in just five seasons in New York, with an annual salary in the $22.4 million to $28 million range. His next contract with the OKC Thunder kept the max money coming as his annual salary was $25 million for another three seasons.

Melo was a ten-time NBA All-Star and an All-NBA Team member six times. Since his retirement, his net worth has continued to rise thanks to investments and future projects in media production, the industries of wine, venture capital, real estate, fashion, cars and tech. He’s a true renaissance man like his boys LeBron and Dwyane Wade.

Endorsements Brought Millions Annually

Anthony’s NBA career brought significant earnings, but he also made his share of loot through endorsements, which earned him an extra $8 million to $10 million annually.

Anthony’s had a $3.5 million yearly contract with Nike’s Jordan Brand when he was a young rising star. His signature shoe line was a strong brand in the hoops game through its 13th and final edition.

Melo also formed partnerships over the years with Panini, IWC, Steiner Sports, Nickelodeon, and Footlocker, while being one of the faces of the NBA and tight with LeBron.

New Real Estate

Anthony has done his thing in the real estate market, and he recently gave a tour of his latest project, a 13,000-square-foot Westchester County mansion with each room reflecting his passion, personality, creativity and social consciousness. The mansion was designed in late 2023 with the help of interior designer Cassandre Bonhomme.

In February 2023, he sold his Spanish-style mansion in Beverly Grove, Los Angeles, for $3 million and made $700,000 off the sale, as he purchased the property for $2.3 million in 2010.

In 2020, Melo listed his five-bed, four-bath Chelsea condo for $12.85 million and he is still trying to sell it after renovating and re-listing the home. Melo also sold his Colorado mansion that he purchased in 2007 for $6.2 million after living there for three years.

Melo’s Westchester Mansion

His latest home, a beautiful ”modern vintage” mansion, features a focal piece as soon as you walk in, a huge painting of Muhammad Ali overlooking an elaborate antique-style stairwell separated by what could be a balcony because it’s so far and high above the front door.

The Ali piece is part of Melo’s extensive art collection. The former NBA star says he’s been collecting rare art from up-and-coming artists for over 15 years now.

Carmelo Anthony’s Westchester Mansion has kitchen art that reflects his connection to pop culture and Black film. (AD/Youtube)

He has rooms for sentimental items that he’s received from other celebrities, dignitaries and influential people. A room of music containing speeches from Malcolm X and Martin Luther King. The rooms and exquisite decor and different colors of the room are like different “moods of Melo.” He has an art room and space for his Olympic medals and other awards.

They converted a bedroom into a massive shoe closet to house his many kicks.

Carmelo Anthony’s Westchester Mansion has an extensive sneaker room holding 100s of pairs of Nike shoes. (Architectural Digest/Youtube)

Melo says he didn’t get his first pair of Jordans until his senior year in high school and that’s because Nike sponsored his Oak Hill academy team. He says going from that to being the fist signature athlete at Jordan Brand with his own sneaker is full circle.

Wine Investments

His personal bar room is the size of most New York city local bars.

Melo got into wines, he says, in the early 2000s and now considers himself a connoisseur, very particular about what he drinks. Melo started investing in wine by launching his new brand, VII(N)—The Seventh Estate in 2022 with his business partner, Asani Swann.

A long time in the making. It started with an interest in learning and exploring the wine business and along the way I developed a true passion for the art of the industry. I am proud to announce our latest venture and global wine estate, VII(N) – The Seventh Estate. pic.twitter.com/vwtYa50jx2 — Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) June 2, 2022

Add in his STAYME7O clothing brand and a collection of cars totaling over well over $1M dollars and Melo can probably talk all the junk he wants on his new podcast. His pockets are certainly heavy.