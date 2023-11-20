A Tale Of Two Seasons: Caitlyn Clark Breaks Records While Angel Reese Is Taking “L’s” In The Media

Caitlin Clark, the Iowa Hawkeyes’ standout player, has shattered the university’s women’s basketball all-time career scoring record. Clark achieved this historic milestone during a game against Northern Iowa, amassing 2,813 career points and surpassing Megan Gustafson’s record of 2,804 points.

Clark achieved the record during the Hawkeyes’ 94-53 victory over Northern Iowa on Nov. 12, where Clark secured her 12th career triple-double​​​​.

“Tonight, we got back to who we are,” Clark said at the post-game presser.

Clark, reigning as the national player of the year and a unanimous AP preseason All-American, showcased her skills by scoring 24 points, securing 11 assists and grabbing 10 rebounds. Her performance puts her alongside Sabrina Ionescu as the only NCAA Division I player with triple-doubles in four seasons​​.

The Rise Of Clark

Despite the pressure to break the record, Clark maintained a focused approach during the game, stating that the record never crossed her mind until she surpassed the required points. Her shooting efficiency was notably on display, with a 6 of 13 performance from the field, including 2 of 5 in three-pointers​​.

The Hawkeyes’ team, riding on Clark’s and other players’ contributions, has had a solid start to the season, with significant victories, including a narrow win against No. 8 Virginia Tech. Clark’s teammates Gabbie Marshall and Hannah Stuelke also played pivotal roles in their victory against Northern Iowa, contributing 17 and 16 points, respectively​​.

Looking ahead, Caitlin Clark has the remainder of the season to extend her record further, with a decision on using her fifth year of eligibility still pending. Emphasizing the transitory nature of records, she expressed hope that future Iowa players would surpass her achievements​​.

A Tale Of Two Seasons

Her rival, Angel Reese, is having a surprisingly difficult time this season after an offseason filled with heightened media visibility. The reigning NCAA champion LSU Tigers has a leadership issue on her team, with head coach Kim Mulkey benching Reese in the second half of a 109-79 win over Kent State, the fourth game of the season.

The LSU women’s basketball team opened their 2023-24 season against the Colorado Buffaloes with a disappointing debut, falling to Colorado with a score of 92-78 even though Angel Reese had a solid performance. The loss gave LSU a negative highlight as it is the first time since the 1995-96 campaign that the defending national/number-one ranked team dropped their season opener.

Reese was not with her team on Friday night when the Tigers faced Southeastern Louisiana for an away game, leading many to believe there is trouble in championship paradise.

“Angel was not in uniform. Angel is a part of this basketball team, and we hope to see her sooner than later,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said in the post-game presser after her team’s 73-50 win.

Reese, who is very active on social media, recently dropped a post to dispel any rumors surrounding her current collegiate athletic career, “please don’t believe everything you read.”

The NCAA women’s season is early, but the storylines are developing and the two faces of the women’s collegiate basketball game are getting ready for another run in the spotlight.