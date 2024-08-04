‘Not Acceptable!’: Brett Favre Is Triggered By Video Of Cops Body Slamming and Handcuffing Man Walking With 6-Year-Old Autistic Son

The viral incident of the man detained by Oklahoma police in front of his six-year-old autistic son, has enraged former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre.

Oklahoma officers body slammed and handcuffed the father for taking a “pretty suspicious” early morning walk on July 4 with his son and refusing to provide ID upon demand.

Brett Favre Triggered By Video Of Cops Arresting John Sexton

Favre has plenty of his own things going on as he still fights to regain his reputation after being accused in a welfare fraud operation a few years ago, but he found time to offer his opinion on something that obviously didn’t sit right with him.

Not acceptable!! — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) August 4, 2024

John Sexton, confronted by police as he walked down a narrow street in Watonga, Oklahoma, around 6 a.m., explained to the officers that he and his son take early morning strolls pretty often, which isn’t unusual at all. The officers said they found his behavior suspicious and threatened to arrest Sexton if he didn’t show ID. The dad responded that he didn’t have any ID on him and was not required to show ID in Oklahoma.

The officer then asked Sexton to turn around to be handcuffed (still unsure of his crime at this point) while the man pleaded for them not to do this in front of his young son.

The situation escalated, when Sexton said he needed to record the police interaction and was aggressively tripped and slammed to the ground. Then the cop knelt on top of him and put the handcuffs on him, no doubt traumatizing his autistic son.

The incident was captured by bodycam footage. Favre isn’t the only one outraged. Blaine County Sheriff Travis Daugherty revealed that he received hundreds of calls from concerned citizens.

“We’ve had over 200 phone calls this weekend,” Daugherty said.

While it isn’t his department, the sheriff called for both officers involved to be taken off of the streets while OSBI works the case.

“I can understand why they feel the way that they do, because of hearing that child scream is one of the hardest things,” Daugherty said.

According to reports, the officer in question has a history of other complaints, including from his former colleagues when he worked for the Blaine County department, according to the sheriff.

“The deputies that were underneath him, they had lost faith in him as their leader. Yeah, and so I demoted him back later,” Daugherty said.

John Sexton’s Autistic Son Wanted To Be A Cop: Now Terrified Of Them

Sexton says the incident may have lasting effects on his autistic son.

“He’s been a cop for Halloween for the last two years, that’s what he’s been wanting to be when he grows up. That’s what he says, and now he’s scared of them.”

According to reports, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is still gathering information into whether or not the use of force was justified. Viewers have also sent news outlet KOCO 5 hundred messages, emails and calls, complaining about other cases with the alleged officer involved.

When clear violations of human rights by police or video evidence of aggressive force that can’t be disputed occurs, we often begin to find out about past actions that those same cops have inflicted upon others.

These kinds of clear over aggression don’t usually happen on camera. When one is caught it’s usually not the first time.



Brett Favre took to X to denounce the actions of Oklahoma cops who slammed and arrested a man having an early morning walk with his autistic son. (Photo: KOCO 5/Getty Images)

Brett Favre Still Fighting To Clear Name In Mississippi Welfare Fraud Case

While plenty of people feel the anger that Brett Favre feels, he has his own legal problems, where he is labeled as an oppressor and contributor to a form of systemic oppression.

Favre is currently battling a fraud case, in which he is accused of stealing welfare funds in Mississippi to build a new volleyball stadium for his alma mater.

Favre has vehemently denied this and also filed lawsuits against Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee and state auditor Shad White for defamation.

Favre’s lawsuit against White, whose office first discovered the fraudulent spending that ultimately led to criminal charges against six people, accuses White of “shamelessly and falsely attacking Favre’s good name” to advance his political career.

Favre has not been criminally charged.

“White has made egregiously false and defamatory statements accusing Favre of ‘stealing taxpayer funds’ and knowingly misusing funds ‘designed to serve poor folks,'” the lawsuit states.

“Everything Auditor White has said about this case is true and is backed by years of audit work by the professionals at the Office of the State Auditor,” Fletcher Freeman, a spokesman for the State Auditor’s office, said Thursday in response to Favre’s lawsuit.

Favre became involved in the public fraud case in 2020 after investigators in White’s office discovered that at least $77 million in public money from Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds, earmarked for the neediest families in the state, instead was used to line the pockets of Mississippi’s wealthy and privileged.