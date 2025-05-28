“Dude Looking For a Payday”: Social Media Urges Youth Referee To Take Legal Action Against Ohio State Legend Braxton Miller For Allegedly Drilling Him With Basketball At 6th Grade AAU Game

Braxton Miller was a college football legend at Ohio State who was a two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and Big Ten Quarterback of the Year who played two seasons with the Houston Texans as a wide receiver.

Miller, who is still a respected legend in Ohio and currently works as a mentor and coach for aspiring football players. recently, was allegedly involved in an incident after an AAU game, throwing a basketball at a referee’s back.

Referee Says Braxton Miller Threw Basketball At Him In Aggressive Manner

The referee has taken to social media, posting a message on X, explaining the alleged assault.

“After speaking with my mentors and colleagues in the officiating world, I was encouraged to share or “voluntarily told” to mention what happened to me so that other officials can be informed and aware,” Idrees Ramsey posted on his social media account, before describing the incident. “As a leader of young athletes, his behavior was deeply disappointing. Actions like this contribute to the growing culture of disrespect toward officials and are part of the reason why there’s a nationwide shortage in officiating.” Ramsey said the incident happened on May 18 at a boys’ grade six basketball game for the Amateur Athletic Union in Columbus, Ohio. Braxton Miller was apparently frustrated over his team losing by a single point, losing his temper to the point where he allegedly made the embarrassing scene in front of young kids.

Social Media Reacts To Braxton Miller Accusations By Youth Referee

“As I walked from the court towards the bench, he threw a basketball at my back. In a vulgar and aggressive manner,” the referee added in the X post concerning Braxton Miller’s alleged actions.

Social media responded to Miller’s alleged involvement in the incident and the accusations. Some suggested that the referee was blowing the situation out of proportion. Clout-chasing sympathy for a potential payday

“Dude looking for a payday for having a basketball thrown at him,” said one fan. “I have never experienced a situation where I was physically struck by a person or object until that day” Bro had a basketball bounced into his back lol I hope someone called 911,” said another fan, downplaying the incident.

Another referee claiming to have had a confrontation with Miller hopped into the conversation on X.

“I am a ref as well. Unfortunately, I too had an interaction with Mr. Miller on the basketball court. He was playing adult league rec ball and threatened to report me to the league office. I laughed it off. But bro could have been serious. Nevertheless, it is only a game.” A game that Miller played as well as anybody to ever do it at the college level. 3 minutes of Braxton Miller highlights for you pic.twitter.com/gBd69k11ZA — Walk-On Redshirts (@walkonredshirts) May 15, 2025

Miller is yet to comment on the accusations, but if true, his actions reflect a growing problem across youth sports.

“Parents are 100% out of control,” said one netizen. “Every 10-year-old basketball game or U10 soccer game is the NBA finals or Champions League final. Screaming at refs and putting insane pressure on the kids. Throw these heathens in the gulag until they remember it’s a game for kids to have fun.”

Violence towards coaches, referees and officials have been rampant across youth sports and a growing problem. Whether it’s parents or coaches going at refs or fighting in the stands, it all leads to a toxic youth sports culture, where the kids repeat the actions of the adults

Braxton Miller was a star quarterback at Ohio State, winning Big Ten Quarterback of the Year in 2012 and 2013, before a shoulder injury sidelined his NFL dreams and forced him to switch to wide receiver. A referee is accusing the football legend of hitting him with a basketball at an AAU game. (Getty Images)

“That was lame and childish,” one fan commented. “This needed to be exposed Braxton Miller or not. Who cares what the name is, garbage behavior needs to be known,” another person wrote. “Smh this should’ve never happened. I’m glad you’re okay and hopefully you’re taking legal action,” a third Facebook user said.

It seems like many of the fathers and people who want to be leaders in youth sports do it for all the wrong reasons, forget all of the rules of sportsmanship and humility when it comes to their players and children. Such behavior also erodes the culture of youth sports and its true purpose.