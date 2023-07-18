“Bought And Paid For By Portland” | Dan Le Batard Takes Shot At ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Over Reporting Of Ongoing Damian Lillard Trade Rumors

It’s been two weeks since Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard requested a trade after 11 seasons in the Pacific Northwest. Since that day the rumors of where the former Weber State star will land next have been all over the place.

But with Lillard’s preferred destination of Miami being a reported holdup in any deal for the seven-time All-Star and seven-time All-NBA selection, on Friday ESPN’s current NBA insider, Adrian Wojnarowski, reported that the Blazers could let this thing play out until the start of training camp if they feel the deal being offered isn’t to their liking.

On Monday, former ESPN employee and avid Miami Heat fan Dan Le Batard said Woj is being “bought and paid” by the Blazers to say things like that. Le Batard wasn’t done and had plenty more to say on the matter during Monday’s episode of “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.”

Dan Le Batard believes Tyler Herro is the best player Portland would get in a trade for Damian Lillard



“Herro is better than Maxey, he’s just whiter than Maxey.”



(Via @LeBatardShow )



pic.twitter.com/rjXBvTrjHM — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 17, 2023

Le Batard Takes Shot At Woj

Le Batard was blunt, saying the offer the Heat has made probably won’t change much.

“Thank you for bringing up Woj… the Heat know that he’s agenda-based, shilling, bought and paid for by Portland, it’s embarrassing that Woj is telling people it might be weeks or months on Lillard.”

“This is the Heat’s position, there are no calls back and forth,” Le Batard added.

Damian Lillard trade update via @wojespn:



– Timeline for potential deal still likely to be weeks or months from now.



– Trail Blazers will not rush into what they consider a “bad deal” from the Heat.



– Miami doesn’t want to bid against themselves for Lillard: “They know that… pic.twitter.com/aZHUBb8gPL — Evan Sidery (@esidery) July 15, 2023

Le Batard then described the deal and where it stands.

“The offer is Tyler Herro, and Herro is the best one you are going to get from anybody,” Le Batard said. “He’s better than Tyrese Maxey. He is the best you are going to get. You are boxed in, Lillard wants to be with us.”

Lillard Agent Says He’s Set On South Beach

With “Dame Dolla” only wanting to be traded to Miami, it’s forced his agent to pretty much shut down talks of a trade to other teams despite having them reach out.

In an interview with Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Lillard’s agent Aaron Goodwin sounded like he believes his client will eventually get his wish and end up in Miami.

“I do what I should for my client,” Goodwin said to Jackson. “Some teams I did call. Other teams have called me. It’s a respectful relationship with most teams. Truthfully, he wants to play in Miami. Period.”

In 2022-23, Lillard averaged 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists, while shooting 46.3 percent from the field. Lillard also won the three-point shootout at All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The dynamic guard would be a welcome addition for the defending Eastern Conference champions.