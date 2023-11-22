‘Bears Ownership Lacks Futurism’ | Martellus Bennett Calls Out Archaic Business Model Of Only NFL Franchise To Never Have 4000-Yard Passer

The Chicago Bears are one of the most storied franchises in the NFL history. With eight NFL championships and one Super Bowl, the famed “Monsters of the Midway,” have enjoyed plenty of success during their 104 years as a franchise.



But with nothing to show in the trophy case at Halas Hall at Soldier Field since 1985, it’s gotten to former player Martellus Bennett, who’s always been one to speak his mind.

Bennett played for the franchise from 2013 to 2015 and even recorded his career high in receptions with 90 in 2014. But during his tenure the Bears weren’t very good, going 19-29, and in Bennett’s opinion it was because of the lack of innovation and forward thinking by the team’s ownership.





Bennett Tweets Heavy About Bears Ownership

Following the team’s tough hard-fought 31-26 road loss to the steadily rising Detroit Lions, Bennett took to Twitter (X) to unload on how the Bears long have been run.

“Bears ownership lacks futurism. The entire business model is built on selling the past. The 85 Bears. They’re always trying to recreate the old product instead of buying into and producing a new product,” Bennett began his lengthy complaint.

“The owners are ok with losing a game but not the brand built on the past. The Bears need an entire rebrand top to bottom, and they need ownership that is going to transition the organization into the future.

Bennett then proceeds to talk about how they don’t look out for their players, which is something he insinuated years ago after he departed the Windy City.

“They never protect their players publicly. You can’t trust the organization as a player because you can’t relate to the leadership, they can’t communicate with the youth,” he continued.

Much of what Bennett is saying definitely rang true for the better part of the past 38 seasons in which the team has only posted 14 winning seasons.



They’ve played in 18 playoff games since the 1985 season, winning only six, and in their one Super Bowl appearance (2006) they were beaten by the Indianapolis Colts.





Still Only Franchise Without A 4000-Yard Passer

During the 16-game era, the Bears have been the only franchise never to have a 4000-yard passer. That’s insane when you consider how much the game has changed to more of a passing league, and all the rule changes that favor the offense. That in itself makes a lot of what Bennett is saying facts, like how haven’t you had a single QB average 250 yards passing per game. Now with a 17-game season that number drops to 235 yards per game.

They’ve also had only (17) 1000-yard receivers since the inception of their franchise as well, which shows the lack of innovation, creativity and forward thinking. But with second-year GM Ryan Poles at the controls it looks to be changing. He’s already made some moves that shows he’s much more of a forward-thinking leader.