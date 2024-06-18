‘Looking Forward To Her Day In Court’: Daughter Of NFL Star and Hollywood Actress Charged With Night Club B&E, $500 Liquor Heist Days After High School Graduation

Former NFL star Jason Sehorn has lived a charmed life. He was a star cornerback and effective return man for the New York Giants from 1994-2002. His current wife, Meghann Hessert Gunderman, is an American entrepreneur and activist who founded and serves as the executive director of The Foundation For Tomorrow.

He married veteran actress Angie Harmon in 2001 and divorced in 2016. They have shared joint custody of daughter Avery and her two sisters since their split.

Avery Sehorn Accused Of Breaking Into World Night Club, Stealing Booze

Family problems have hit the Sehorn family as 19-year-old Avery (18 at the time of the incident) and two 17-year-old boys were arrested and charged with breaking into World Night Club In Charlotte, North Carolina, and stealing six bottles of liquor worth $500 around midnight on June 6.

Looks like we got a live one. Avery Sehorn not only allegedly stole the liquor, but authorities say she decided to join her running mates in sticking around to drink some of it in the place they just committed a B&E.

This story reeks of rich privilege gone awry.

The threesome were reportedly caught hiding behind a bar drinking the booze when cleaning crews spotted them. After attempting the great escape, all three were quickly apprehended by police. The incident was also reportedly captured on video by security cameras.

Avery Sehorn was not given a pass for being the daughter of a football legend. She was booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center only a few days after her high school graduation and a few days before her 19th birthday.

Who is Angie Harmon?

Her mother Angie Harmon has 21 movie credits to her name and has been in the Hollywood game for some time. Her career was launched when the Greek and Cherokee native won Seventeen magazine’s cover-girl contest at age 15, beating out 63,000 other teens. As a model, she appeared in fashion spreads in Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Elle, among others, and walked the runway for designers such as Calvin Klein and Versace.

According to legend, she met Knight Rider himself, David Hasselhoff, on an airline flight, where he offered her an audition for the role of Ryan McBride in his series “Baywatch Nights.”

She played Jane Rizzoli in the TV series “Rizzoli & Isles” (2010–2016), ADA Abbie Carmichael in the TV series “Law & Order” (1998–2001), Rose in the film “Seraphim Falls” (2006, and Veronica Cleeman in “Fun with Dick and Jane” (2005), just to name a few of her credits.

Sehorn proposed to her during a taping of “The Tonight Show With Jay Leno.”

Who Is Jason Sehorn?

Jason Sehorn was drafted by the New York Giants in the second round of the 1994 NFL draft and spent the majority of his career playing cornerback for the Giants. He rose to prominence as the only white cornerback in the NFL.

After a breakout season (1996–97) Sehorn tore his ACL and MCL in 1998. He returned the next season, but his speed was compromised and he wasn’t the same player. Still, Sehorn started 73 games for the Giants at cornerback from 1996 to 2002 and represented them in Super Bowl XXXV, leading the NFL in forced fumbles in 1996.

He signed with the St. Louis Rams in 2003, missed the first six games due to a broken foot but played in the last ten before retiring. Sehorn accumulated 458 tackles, 19 interceptions and five TDs in his career.

What a way to launch your post-high school life. It’s all party and bullsh*t from here (In the words of the late great Biggie Smalls).

What Was Avery Sehorn Charged With?

Sehorn was charged with felony breaking and/or entering and felony larceny after breaking/entering.

Her mother’s attorneys are adamant that there’s more to the story:

“Ms. Harmon respects and believes in the criminal justice system. She is looking forward to her daughter’s day in court so that the real truth can be told from individuals who were eyewitnesses to the events,” Angie Harmon’s attorney George V. Laughrun II told People in a statement. “They and their counsel are confident that the truth will be forthcoming and again are looking ahead to show actual facts about what occurred, not conclusions and conjecture from outside sources. We will be making no further comment until our day in court and ask that everyone respect their privacy.”

Harmon’s high school career has ended unceremoniously, but she was released with no bond. All that was required was a written promise to appear for her court date on June 28. She will probably get a slap on the wrist or even have charges dropped if it can be proved she was not an active participant in the theft and the guzzling session.