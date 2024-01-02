‘It’s Stuff Nightmares Are Made Of’ | Australian Teenage Standout Surfer Killed By Predator Great White Shark

Another tragedy took place in Australia just a few days before the New Year. A talented young surfer was killed in a shark attack according to multiple reports.

Fifteen-year-old Khai Cowley was attacked by what is suspected to be a great white shark on Thursday. He was reportedly surfing with his father on the remote Ethel Beach on the Yorke Peninsula which is not too far from his home of Adelaide.

According to NBC News, Cowley was brought to shore and received medical attention, but emergency services couldn’t revive him.

Like Khai, his father Tim, and his grandfather, Peter, were accomplished surfers, and their entire family is hurting and grieving after he was killed by a great white shark.

How Did Great White Shark Kill 15-Year-Old Khai Cowley?

According to The Telegraph, the water he was surfing in was favorable for great white sharks and practically served as their hunting grounds.

Ryan Valente, who is a skipper with Reef Encounters, a local fishing charters company told ABC Radio about those details, and how it attracted the sharks to the area to hunt even more.

“Lightning, strong winds and it was quite a dark day … It’s stuff nightmares are made of.” Valente said.

Adelaide shark expert Andrew Fox also noted that the conditions at Ethel Beach could make sharks more inclined to hunt and attack as well.

“They’re more motivated – bigger swell, dirty water,” he said. “Anything that increases the chances of an ambush predator.”

Cowley was loved by many, and plenty of people knew him for his talent and his passion for it, as well as his great personality.

His principal at Cardijn College, Steve Byrne, spoke about the love that the community had for him and offered his help during these trying times.

The Telegraph quoted Byrne as saying Steve Byrne, Khai’s principal at Cardijn College, said: “The SA surfing community is wrapping around the family, and on behalf of the college I have offered to assist where we can.

“Khai is fondly remembered as a talented young surfer and spirited teenager. Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathy are with his parents, Kate and Tim, and younger brother, Jett.”

Like Khai, his father Tim, and his grandfather, Peter, were accomplished surfers, and their entire family is hurting and grieving.

“So hurting…I’ve never seen people so hurt, honestly… it’s something to behold,” Khai Cowley’s grandfather, Peter Barley, told Nine News.

“I keep thinking at any minute he’s just going to keep walking through the front door,” Barley added.

Cowley’s death marks the third shark-related death in South Australia state since May. With 11 reported shark-related fatalities there since 2000, three of those 11 deaths happening in May, October, and December show an alarming increase in shark attacks in the area.

Unfortunately in one of Australia’s most popular beaches and areas, there isn’t much they can do to make it safer, given this is also a natural habitat for sharks as well.