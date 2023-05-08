A’s Broadcaster Suspended Indefinitely For Saying N-Word, Has Social Media Taken Outrage Too Far? | He’s A Repeat Offender

By now you might have seen the video of Oakland Athletics’ broadcast announcer Glen Kuiper, saying the N-word on air while describing a trip to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. NBC Sports California announced that an investigation into the incident is underway and Kuiper will remain off the air until the review is completed. Was this the right punishment? Did people on social media take this too far?

For those asking why Glen Kuiper just made an on-air apology, here's why. pic.twitter.com/k1we7gf3GT — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) May 6, 2023

In a pregame segment on NBC Sports California before the A’s played the Kansas City Royals on Friday night, Kuiper talked about a trip to the museum with colleague Dallas Braden and said the n-word instead of “negro.”

Kuiper issued and on-air apology later in the broadcast and another via a statement on Saturday.

“I could not be more sorry and horrified by what I said,” Kuiper said Saturday in a statement released by NBC Sports California. “I hope you will accept my sincerest apologies.”

Can You Mistake The “N-Word” For Negro? Twice?

Here’s the thing about the “n-word”: If it’s one you don’t use in your vocabulary it is unlikely you would stumble over the word negro and utter the slur.



In Kuiper’s case, this apparently isn’t the first time he’s made such an egregious mispronunciation of the Negro Leagues.



I knew I wasn’t trippin but this was from the 2020 season https://t.co/2bQRwrvKgp pic.twitter.com/m3yE8ikav2 — Nai (@_Nai_Roy) May 6, 2023

Mistake or not, we do know the word is disgusting, triggering, and has no place in a civilized society.

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick posted a statement on Twitter about the incident.

“I’m aware of the unfortunate slur made by Glen Kuiper. I welcomed Glen to the NLBM yesterday and know he was genuinely excited to be here,” said Kendrick. “The word is painful and has no place in our society. And while I don’t pretend to know Glen’s heart I do know that my heart is one of forgiveness. I hope all of you will find it in yourselves to do the same!”

My Official Statement on the Glen Kuiper incident is below. pic.twitter.com/txAmPH9ulI — Bob Kendrick (@nlbmprez) May 6, 2023

There were many on social media who called for his firing and there were bad faith extreme right-wing people who used it as an opportunity to sow more seeds of hate and discord.

In the grand scheme of the world and the problems of Black people, Kuiper’s use of a racial slur is not that important. Bad? Yes.

The Outrage Machine

But what is ultimately accomplished by potentially firing him? What good will come of the situation for Black people?

Some type of penalty or punishment is necessary, along with a serious commitment on Kuiper’s part to evolve as a human being. And at the very least, start practicing the correct pronunciation of baseball’s hallowed league.

But in a country that was founded and built on slavery and spurred to its heights through the inextricable link of capitalism and racism, firing an idiot baseball announcer who may or may not be racist does nothing.

Kuiper is not the root cause of this insidious disease that cripples humanity. He’s one of the milder symptoms.

Again, something should be done and we should work towards Kuiper’s evolution. But the outrage just for outrage sake that ultimately does nothing is not helpful. In that situation nobody benefits.