‘College Didn’t Make Sure Her Paperwork Was Current?’: HBCU Basketball Player Aminata Seck Has ACL Injury and Is Experiencing Seizures Since ICE Detainment In August

Not even playing basketball for a college in America keeps you safe from ICE detainment.

Following news of her detainment spreading around social media, Kentucky State student-athlete Aminata Seck is still in ICE custody and is currently hospitalized.

This is another harrowing story of how new and aggressive immigration procedures have turned into nightmares for people who were contributing members of American society and thought they were safe from such attacks under the law.

According to a report by Front Office Sports, since being detained for missing an immigration hearing per a DHS spokesperson, Seck has been transferred to four detention facilities since August.

Seck, a 6-foot-4 center from Dakar, Senegal, transferred to Kentucky State from Langston University and has played for the Lady Thorobreds the past two seasons. She emerged as one of the team’s most valuable players in 2025-26, starting 17 of 20 games while averaging 11.9 points and 7.7 rebounds. She was named to the All‑SIAC Third Team and received the conference’s Elite 16 academic honors.

U.S. congressman Morgan McGarvey, a Democrat who represents Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District, said he is monitoring the situation and criticized the Trump administration.

“Aminata is a student-athlete who was arrested by ICE at the airport while traveling with her teammates. The Trump administration’s cruelty knows no bounds but we will never let this become normal and we won’t stop fighting for her.”

Hishem Alsalman, an attorney representing Seck, told reporters on Thursday that she is not in good health, is experiencing seizures and currently is being treated in a hospital.

The Department of Homeland Security says Seck is detained because she missed an immigration hearing and, per a DHS spokesperson, was issued a final removal order last year.

“She chose to overstay her welcome in violation of our nation’s laws,” DHS said in a quote obtained by USA Today. “To be clear: a pending application or work authorization does not confer legal status in the United States.”

It doesn’t sound like the government has much sympathy for her situation or her current health.

Why Was Kentucky State Hoops Player Aminata Seck Detained By ICE

On Aug. 7, ICE detained Seck at Louisville’s Muhammad Ali International Airport.

The situation was initially reported last week by The Courier Journal. An attorney representing Heck, Sadiqa Reynolds, told the outlet that Seck was detained while traveling with her team to a basketball tournament in New York. The lawyer says the 26-year-old may have missed a student visa deadline due to back surgery, and she had been having trouble receiving medical attention for an ACL injury while in custody. Reynolds later told USA Today that Seck’s student visa had expired.

Alsalman is overseeing Seck’s federal habeas corpus petition and told FOS on Thursday that his client “maintains that she never received notice of the hearing that resulted” in that Sept. 8, 2025 order.

He maintains that this lack of notice is why her legal team filed a motion that remains pending on Aug. 18, 2026, in Memphis Immigration Court to reopen and rescind the order.

“Aminata was not aware that she had ever been placed in removal proceedings, nor was she aware that an immigration judge had entered an in absentia removal order against her,” Alsalman said. “Far from knowingly ignoring her immigration obligations, she was actively taking steps to ensure that her student status remained intact while continuing her education at Kentucky State University.”

In addition to the seizures, Seck is dealing with an ACL injury and unable to receive consistent medical care while in custody.

Seck fortunately has state legislators working on her behalf, but some members of the general public on X didn’t express much support for Seck.

“Get everyone who doesn’t belong here OUT, so our own Citizens can afford basics like housing food & gas!” one user commented.

“Looks like she just destroyed any chance to ever return and play ball in the US. Once deported as an illegal alien, she will not be allowed reentry later. She didn’t think it through and how it will impact any possible future in professional ball in the US. Throw her OUT! Bye bye,” said another ruthless netizen.

Some fans questioned why the university didn’t make sure her VISA was straight to remain in the country and play ball.

“College didn’t make sure her paperwork was current? You do expect a college to help out,” expressed one observer.

“First thing I thought of tbh,” another agreed in the comments. “If you’re going to bring a player in from overseas you should probably keep tabs on their eligibility.

The university definitely has to take some culpability in all of this as far as the lack of effectiveness exhibited by the athletic administration in protecting its player. Making people more unsympathetic to Seck’s dilemma is her advanced age. There’s been plenty of discussion throughout the college sports landscape about eligibility, NIL and 25-and-older athletes competing at the collegiate ranks.

“She’s 26. She can’t possibly still be eligible for an F-1 visa. Also, at 26, she should be capable of taking care of her business. If she’s still in school, she knew she needed to get a new visa. Zero sympathy. Send her home,” one user insisted.

The fact that Seck was run down at Muhammad Ali Airport while on a basketball trip as if she was on the FBI’s most wanted list has to make you feel for this lady. Even if she didn’t have her paperwork straight, she deserves a bit of grace. Hopefully she will be returned to the states soon. She’s considered a hero in her hometown of Senegal.