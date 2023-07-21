“All I Needed Was An Opportunity” | Lakers Guard Austin Reaves On His NBA Journey That Led To Big Extension 

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves just had a career season, one which saw him average 13 points, three assists and three rebounds per game in the regular season. Reaves, the former Oklahoma Sooners star, was even better in the postseason, averaging 17 points, nearly five assists and five rebounds, as the Lakers made a run to the Western Conference Finals before being swept by the Denver Nuggets.

For his efforts, Reaves was rewarded with a four-year, $53.8 million extension, proving he’s a core member of the Lakers roster going forward. But it wasn’t easy for Reaves to get to this point. After going undrafted in 2021 — by choice — he’s turned himself into one of the feel-good stories in the league.

But How Did Reaves Get Here?

During a recent appearance on the “All The Smoke” podcast, Reaves revealed how he ended up a Laker and why he chose to take this route. Reaves also mentioned how he declined to be drafted in order to end up in L.A.

“Everything comes full circle,” Reaves said. “All I needed was an opportunity, and I knew that. I knew what I was capable of doing. The skill set, IQ, stuff like that. So, it was really just about my agency putting me in a good position to have all of that. I could have got drafted 42nd by Detroit, but kind of declined that to put me in L.A. for a better spot.”

“Basically, we tiered teams — the best fit for me. And L.A. was two on the list, they were tier one. I think Detroit called. … It was about trying to put me in a position to get a roster spot. … I really didn’t have to make any calls either — obviously. But it was all about playing the long game.”

For Reaves and his agent, that gamble has paid off in a big way for Reaves, who earned a part-time starting role with the Lakers this past season. Reaves even received compliments from LeBron James, who credited him for knowing how to play basketball, both physically and mentally.

Lakers Want Reaves To Get Stronger

Reeves performed well in 2022, as evinced by his new big contract. But per ESPN NBA reporter Dave McMenamin, who was a recent guest on the “The Lowe Post” podcast, the team wants the former Sooners sharpshooter to bulk up.

“That’s the next challenge for him is to continue to work on his body. I’ve had people in the organization tell me ‘We just have to get him on the Caruso Plan’ and you saw what Alex Caruso went in his time on the Lakers, to his time on the Bulls. His body completely transformed, and Austin certainly has the work ethic and the love of the game to do so.”

If Reaves does that his game could go to another level. That’d be huge for him and the Lakers going forward.