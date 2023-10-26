“A’ja Hit Us In The Group Chat Talkin Bout WE Are Invited To Go See Usher…SHE Was Invited” | Sydney Colson Feeling Some Type Of Way

WNBA Finals MVP A’ja Wilson, during her postgame presser after her Las Vegas Aces won the title, said that R&B superstar Usher better be at the team’s victory parade. Usher currently has a Las Vegas residency, so it makes sense that she would ask. Usher didn’t make the parade, but he congratulated A’ja and the team and invited her to a show. A’ja apparently told the Aces group chat they were going to see Usher, but teammate Sydney Colson said she saw the video where Usher made the invite, and let’s just say it’s unclear.

Las Vegas Aces On Top Of The World

The Aces are living their best lives. They won their second consecutive WNBA title last week, becoming the first WNBA team to win back-to-back titles in 21 years. The ladies were understandably hyped, so it made sense that A’ja would make a public request of Usher. You can’t tell any of those women anything right now. They’re on top of the world.

A’ja and Sydney are close and like to have a good time joking and going after each other.

“A’ja hit us in the group chat talkin bout WE are invited to go see Usher, but now that I’m seeing the video…SHE was invited. Which is cool, that’s fine! But why lie to ur teammates?” Colson posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“Lolololololololol syd scores 2 points in game 4 and think she can get usher tickets awww,” replied Wilson on X.

A’ja And Sydney Love To Have Fun

Obviously the two teammates are having some fun poking each other. Earlier this season a video of the two on the bench dancing to “Time Today” by Moneybagg Yo went viral. Not only because they were having fun, but because it was during a game and when head coach Becky Hammon starts walking down the sideline towards them, they stop and pretend they’re focused on the game. As soon as Hammon heads back in the other direction, they continue rapping and dancing.

It was classic. We can all relate to having a little fun when we should be a little more serious or focused and immediately stopping the fun when an authority figure is nearby, and then going right back to it when they leave.

As for seeing Usher, we’ll have to stay monitored to social media to find out.

The eight-time Grammy Award winner’s “My Way The Las Vegas Residency” has dates through Dec. 2.