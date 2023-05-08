NFL Player’s Brother Gets Double Life After Being Found Guilty In 2020 Homicide Of Female Police Informants

Former NFL player Antwaan Randle El enjoyed a pretty good professional career after making the switch from quarterback at Indiana to a hybrid wide receiver of sorts. Known for his quickness and deceptive speed, Randle El was also used on reverses, halfback passes and he was one of the best punt returners during his career.

Randle El, a 2002 second-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers, enjoyed a nine-year career between Pittsburgh (five seasons) and Washington (four seasons, winning Super Bowl 40 as a key member of the Steelers. To this day he is still the only wide receiver to throw a touchdown in the league’s ultimate game.

Now the wide receivers coach of the rising Detroit Lions, Randle El and his family are dealing with the fate of his brother Marcus, who was sentenced last week to two consecutive life sentences after being found guilty in January of a 2020 double homicide in Janesville, Wisconsin.

Matthew Marczi of Steelers Depot described the crimes after the verdict came in:

“A jury found him guilty of the shooting death of two women that prosecutors argued were murdered because Randle El believed they were involved in informing on him to the police about his drug dealings. He was also found guilty of felony possession of a firearm and operating a vehicle without consent while in possession of a weapon.”

Former Wisconsin WR Marcus Randle El was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences Wednesday following his conviction on two counts of first-degree homicide https://t.co/0feMorcoZ1 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 4, 2023

Killings Occurred In February 2020

Per reports, Marcus believed that the two women, Brittany McAdory and Seairaha Winchester were working with police to set him up, so he killed both. He shot Winchester in the back of the head before running her over with a car. He then chased McAdory down before shooting her in the face.

Winchester’s mom spoke to the media following a tough day of emotions at the May 3 sentencing hearing.

“I will never forget how I had to tell her four girls that somebody killed their mom,” Justine Winchester said following the sentencing. “A mother should not have to view their daughter’s body and plan their funeral.”

Winchester also says she hopes there is a special place in hell for Randle El and for the first time in her life she actually hates someone.

Former #Steelers Super Bowl Champion Antwaan Randle El and his family dealt brutal blow https://t.co/6sfMBZiHcC — SteelerNation (@SteeIerNation) May 5, 2023

Antwaan Tries To Make Sense Of It

In an effort to make sense of of a senseless act of violence that saw two women lose their lives, Antwaan spoke to the court last week about his brother and that fateful February 2020 day.

“Three years ago, made a terrible decision,” Antwaan said. “He made his decision, and it’s affected so many, but I don’t know where he went wrong. Something else had to be going on medically, mentally for him to make a decision that would change everything.”

Randle El says his brother even discussed maybe having CTE from his playing days at Wisconsin. Randle El’s mom Jaclyn and aunt are both of the belief that he didn’t commit these two heinous crimes. In fact his aunt told the court this.

“I know I my heart that Marcus didn’t commit those crimes.”

While both may believe that, the jury didn’t, so Marcus will now have plenty of time to ponder, as the former Wisconsin Badgers receiver won’t be eligible for parole for 60 years, which is 30 years on each count.