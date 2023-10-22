2025 Four-Star Guard Kiyan Anthony Takes Official Visit To Syracuse | Will He Don The Orange His Legendary Dad Once Did?

NBA legend and future Basketball Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony enjoyed an amazing basketball career. The ten-time All-Star and six-time All-NBA selection who was a scoring threat from all three levels on the floor finished his NBA career with 28,289 points. Anthony played 20 NBA seasons before retiring in May of this year.

But, prior to his illustrious NBA career, Anthony embarked on a one-year college journey to Syracuse. There, Melo was the key piece in a national title run that netted former legendary Orangemen head coach Jim Boeheim his lone national championship.

Now, Melo’s legacy, son Kiyan, a 2025 four-star recruit who’s the No. 41-ranked recruit in the class and one of the top shooting guards in the class is taking his official visit to dad’s alma mater. Kiyan, the 6-foot-4 junior guard who plays for Long Island Lutheran High School, has blossomed into a really solid player that has schools chomping at the bit to add his services, but many believe “The Cuse” are the leaders in the clubhouse.





Melo And La La Spotted In The Area?

News broke of Kiyan’s parents, the aforementioned Carmelo and La La having breakfast at the popular Rise N Shine Diner in Syracuse. That turned out to be true as the two celebrities posed with the restaurant’s staff for pics before departing.

Restaurant owner Danielle Mercuri took to Instagram to thank them for patronizing her establishment.

“When @carmeloanthony and @lala come to town they Rise N Shine!! Thank you so much for stopping in!! Hope to see you all soon!!”

If Kiyan follows in his dad’s footsteps, as many believe he will, the diner will likely see a lot more of both Carmelo and La La.





Kiyan Burst On The Scene

In a very short span Kiyan has accrued 17 offers, which include the likes of Syracuse, Florida State, Maryland, Michigan, Indiana and a host of others.

The rangy sharpshooter is the No. 1-ranked player in the state of New York. He was also recently one of the 84 players invited to participate in the the Team USA basketball minicamp.

LuHi head coach John Buck had this to say about his star player.

“You can tell he’s learned the game at an advanced level.”

When your dad is an NBA legend who’s working with you that comes with the territory.