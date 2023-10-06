“You’re Not About To Sit Up There And Penny Pinch Me, Bro” | Former NFL MVP Cam Newton Recently Opened Up On Possibility Of Signing With QB-Starved New York Jets

Former Heisman Trophy winner and 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton has consistently let it be known that he’d only return to the field if the right situation was presented to him.



Newton, who hasn’t played since 2021 in a return to the Carolina Panthers is keeping himself in shape, and at 34 years old believes he still can help a team. But, again, it has to be the right situation,

During a recent appearance on the “RGIII and The Ones” podcast, Newton opened up on the possibility of joining the QB-starved New York Jets in wake of the season-ending Achilles injury to four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.



Newton, who’s still very confident in his abilities under center, was pretty blunt in what it’d take to lure him to NYC if they did decide to reach out to him.



Newton Won’t Says He Won’t Give Discount

In a league where QBs are paid very handsomely, Newton spoke on the control that the player has:

“Going back to control? You not about to sit up there and penny pinch me, bro,” Newton added. “I’m not about to sit up here and sign no $5.5 million deal, bro, those days are over. I’d be wasting my time.”

Newton continued, and let it be known it’s not all about just being on a team. In his opinion there’s so much more to it than that.

“Because I will tell you, if you don’t think that I could be on a roster right now, I could, but it’s bigger than that to me,” Newton proclaimed.

Maybe he could, but he reportedly doesn’t wanna be a backup.



Newton Says He’s In Shape, Not Plausible Jets Sign Him

When asked by RGIII if he was in shape in right now, Newton replied with an emphatic “hell yeah.”

Newton went on to say he doesn’t wanna go to a situation where things aren’t in order, meaning the Jets still have Zach Wilson, and the belief is Rodgers intends on playing again when healthy.



So for Newton that may create a bit of dysfunction, and that’s something the former Auburn Tigers isn’t interested in being a part of.

While all of this is just hypothetical as pertains to Newton and the Jets, they do need a QB, because Wilson ain’t the answer. But it’s highly unlikely that the Jets entertain Newton in any capacity.