“Mets Fans Tried To Warn You”: Yankees Benched Marcus Stroman For 2024 World Series Run, Now Want To Demote $37M Pitcher To Bullpen

The mistreatment of veteran pitcher Marcus Stroman by the New York Yankees organization continues.

After getting basically benched for the World Series run, the prideful right-hander is the subject of trade rumors in recent months and currently the odd man out of the team’s rotation.

Marcus Stroman Misses Spring Training Workouts

Stroman did not participate in the first two spring training workouts. He stayed away from camp after reporting for his physical Tuesday.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he “had an idea” that Stroman would miss workouts but didn’t give a reason after speaking with the two-time all star. Although he made a fool of Stroman last playoffs he thinks the relationship between the two is solid.

“This is a guy that’s been an outstanding pitcher in this league for a long time with a lot of pride,” Boone said. “But, no, I don’t sense any animus between he and I, and I’m confident and comfortable that he’s ready to come in here and do his job at a high level.”

As for whether he believes Stroman’s decision will bother teammates, Boone said he will “pay attention to it.”

Let’s go back to all of the hoopla from last spring training. All of the energy coming from Yankees GM that he was a big game veteran pitcher that they needed in October to win the World Series!

GM Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone approached Stroman to gauge his interest for the Opening Day assignment after Gerrit Cole got hurt and the two-time All-Star, Gold Glove winner and 2017 WBC Championship star, passed on the opportunity.

He wasn’t shy about it either.

“I think they thought I was going to be like, ‘Hey, let me get it,’” Stroman said of the conversation after a spring training outing against the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on Thursday. “But like I said, that’s not my nature, man. Doesn’t matter to me.” Of course, radio talking heads waiting for a moment to rip Stroman, who has the reputation of somewhat of a prima donna at times, didn’t like his decision either.

.@BrandonTierney and @sal_licata sound off on Marcus Stroman declining to pitch Opening Day: pic.twitter.com/YzBSm1Tz1N — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) March 15, 2024

Maybe they never forgave him for that. Who knows?



Mets fans were basking in another Yankees debacle. “Mets fans tried to warn you,” said one X user who doesn’t like the way New York has handled Stroman. Marcus Stroman’s Future With Yankees Is Unclear

Let’s be clear: there was never any doubt the Yankees would make the playoffs with or without Stroman, but I thought the Yankees were betting on him to rise to the challenge and pitch some huge innings in the postseason and that’s why they gave him the money, two years, $37 million.

So what he struggled down the stretch of a meaningless regular season? That never guarantees postseason success anyway, just ask Clayton Kershaw and a host of others.

Stroman, 33, does not project to make the Yankees’ five-man rotation — a group that includes Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil — and is owed $18.5 million this season with an $18 million player option for 2026 should he log at least 140 innings in 2025. The Yankees, as a result, have tried trading the two-time All-Star to shed his salary, sources told ESPN.

“There’s always rumors — false, true — and, frankly, that’s usually above me anyway until something is real,” Boone said. “So, no, we didn’t get into that at all other than to acknowledge that there’s been, obviously, the noise and the situation that he walks into and having six, seven, eight starters, all that. He’s ready to compete.”

NY Yankees Embarrassed Marcus Stroman By Shutting Him Out Of World Series Run

Any great manager knows there’s something about believing in your guys that gives them confidence.

Stroman is a proven veteran who has shown in spots like the WBC that he rises to the occasion in the big game.

He wants the ball. He’s a proven dog and an intellectually profound pitcher.

And the Yankees embarrassed the 10-year starter based upon the fact he wasn’t pitching well entering the playoffs.

The playoffs is what the Bronx Bombers signed Stroman for. Making matters worse, after sidelining him the team lost the World Series in short order without allowing Stroman the opportunity to earn his cheddar in the World Series . A born and bred New York hometown kid gets dissed by his childhood team.

The veteran did not throw a pitch in the Yankees’ 14-game playoff run to the World Series after being left off their American League Division Series and World Series rosters but put on the AL Championship Series roster

And now the word is he doesn’t fit in the new rotation? The Yankees want him to sit around as insurance, apparently.



We heard the talk but here’s the real….MLBbro Marcus Stroman should never pitch for the Yankees again and here’s why…… pic.twitter.com/QTtB1hiKqR — MLBbro.com (@MLBbrodotcom) February 14, 2025

Heck no, Marcus Stroman didn’t show up to spring training. He should want out immediately.

Where Does Marcus Stroman Fit In Yankees Rotation?

He told us he’s a starter, he’s not doing the bullpen. And of course he’s going to be harder to trade because the Yankees killed this melanated mound marauders stock by shutting him out of the playoffs.

I”’m a starter. I won’t pitch in the bullpen. I’m a starter,” Stroman told reporters.



Marcus Stroman was asked about the possibility of moving to the bullpen:



"I'm a starter. I won't pitch in the bullpen. I'm a starter" pic.twitter.com/M0N1kJGza2 — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) February 14, 2025

But he’s not going to let the Yankees decide he’s a bullpen guy now without respecting the circumstances and promises concerning the two years they signed him for.

Taijuan Walker Knows What Marcus Stroman Is Going Through

Same thing Philly did to Taijuan Walker when they brought him in in 2022.. He wins 15 games and they shut him out of the playoffs and World Series.

Walker, once a starter with ace potential, isn’t the force he once was.



You can’t do that to prime time competitors. Some guys rise to the occasion on the biggest stages and the Yankees didn’t let the 33-year-old Stroman earn his Yankees stripes!! That’s nasty work!

Stroman recorded a 4.31 ERA in 30 appearances (29 starts) across 154 2/3 innings in his first season with the Yankees and 10th as a big leaguer.

“It doesn’t change my opinion of Marcus,” teammate and fellow pitcher Cole said. “I like him.”

Well Stroman doesn’t like the situation he’s in and might be out of New York. It wasn’t supposed to end this way.