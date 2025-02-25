“Negligently Owned, Controlled…an Automobile”: Women File Lawsuits Against $1.2B LeBron and $10M Net Worth Bronny James For Alleged ’22 Highway Crash In Small California Town

This story has gone under the radar, but LeBron James and son Bronny James are denying any wrongdoing after being sued last October for an alleged Nov. 13, 2022, car crash, according to several outlets.

Los Angeles Lakers’ father-son duo have “consistently denied every allegation contained in the complaint,” per the report. They believe it’s an attempt at a money grab.

In a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Court on Oct. 23. 2024, plaintiffs April Almanza Lopez and Kiara Rae McGillien say they were in a car on Pearblossom Highway at or near the intersection of 87th Street, when the alleged crash occurred. The suit alleges that LeBron and Bronny crashed their car into them on a highway in Littlerock, Calif., on Nov. 13, 2022.

McGillen was the driver, but the vehicle is owned by Lopez.

More specifically, the lawsuit claims that Bron and Bronny, who captivated the NBA world when they took the court together in the Lakers’ 110-103 opening night win over the Timberwolves on Oct. 22 at Crypto.com Arena, becoming the first NBA father and son to do so, “negligently owned, controlled, repaired, entrusted, maintained and operated an automobile as to cause it to, and it did, become involved in an accident or collision,” per the Los Angeles Times.

LeBron James Is Worth $1.2 Billion and Bronny Worth $10M: Women Want Damages Paid

LeBron James is one of the most popular people on the globe and has amassed a fortune estimated at $1.2 billion, between his NBA earnings and business endeavors in film, fashion, and entertainment. Bronny James signed a fully guaranteed four-year $7.9M contract as the 55th pick in the 2024 draft, so the Lakers have upped his net worth to around a reported $10M.



The lawsuit states that the plaintiffs “sustained personal injuries which caused and will continue to cause pain, discomfort and physical disability,” and they have “employed and will employ in the future physicians, surgeons and others for examination, treatment and care.”

The plaintiffs are seeking monetary damages and want to be compensated for damage to the car which lost value as a result of the alleged collision.

James keeps his personal issues very low key and the amount that the women are pursuing has not been revealed, according to the New York Post.

James Duo Says They Are Innocent

LeBron and Bronny have defended themselves in their latest court filing, reiterating their innocence in the matter. It has not been substantiated whether Bron and Bronny were even driving during this alleged collision, or if someone else might have been driving a vehicle registered to one of them. Ironically, Lopez and McGillen filed the lawsuit just as LeBron and Bronny were making history.

Bron didn’t comment on any legal action at the time, instead focusing on the moment.

Bronny James Has Had Roller Coaster Rookie Season: Still A Fan Favorite

Bronny has been traveling back and forth between the Los Angeles Lakers and G League’s South Bay Lakers. While his NBA stats are virtually non-existent, he’s been a high-teens double-digit scorer in the G-League with a few 30 plus point games. The verdict is out on whether or not Bronny is pro material, but he will be given every opportunity to find out.

Did Car Crash Even Happen?: Luka Dončić Saves The Day

His 40-year-old dad meanwhile is smarting from the bombshell acquisition of former Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić, and both will be on display in a prime time game on Tuesday night against Dončić’s former teammate Kyrie Irving’s Mavericks.

With the addition of Dončić, LeBron James’ NBA championship odds have skyrocketed, and many excited about the trade.