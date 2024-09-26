“We Not Watching Anymore Now That Caitlin Clark Is Eliminated”: Fans Outraged As Indiana Fever Gets Swept Out Of Playoffs and Threaten Massive WNBA Ratings Drop  

Even in defeat, Caitlin Clark became the first WNBA player in history with 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in a playoff game. The Connecticut Sun proved too much for her upstart Indiana Fever team, but after a rough Game 1 that saw her shoot 4 of 17 from the field, Clark was much more composed in Game 2, despite some aggressive defense led by DiJonai Carrington, DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas.

Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever were eliminated from the WNBA playoffs and her fans are threatening to stop watching the WNBA and hoping for its ratings demise without Clark. (Photo: Getty Images)

Now that the WNBA’s cash cow is out of the playoffs, can the league continue to haul in record ratings, attendance and interest?

As her fans raged about the inadvertent foul by DiJonai Carrington on Clark in Game 1, in some instances calling for the WNBA to suspend the league’s 2024 Most Improved Player, their outrage couldn’t stop the inevitable. Connecticut had too much veteran savvy and defensive grit to lose at home.

From rising star to unstoppable force 🌟 DiJonai Carrington is your 2024 WNBA Kia Most Improved Player 🏆



2023: 8.3 PTS | 2.9 REB | 0.6 STL | 1.3 AST

2024: 12.7 PTS | 5.0 REB | 1.6 STL | 1.6 AST#KiaMIP | @Kia pic.twitter.com/mbArvMKmTr — WNBA (@WNBA) September 25, 2024

As much as Clark fans have helped elevate the WNBA to new viewership, revenue and media heights, their arrogance, unfriendliness and prejudice have also impeded her progress in many ways and made her a target each night. Her fans may have, to Clark’s detriment, even affected how she’s officiated.

The anger of her fan base was at a fever pitch following her elimination from the playoffs, an 87-81 loss on Wednesday night. Some swore not to watch any more of the WNBA playoffs.

Fans Say They Won’t Watch WNBA Playoffs Now That Caitlin Clark Eliminated

“The WNBA has decided they want Clark out of the playoffs. The fix is in. This officiating is horrendous. Boston and Mitchell already with 2 fouls. Insanity!” said one X user. The angry jokes and threats toward the WNBA kept coming.

Another said: “Clark out of the playoffs. Now casual ‘fans’ and the mainstream sports media are about to show their true colors about how they feel about the WNBA.”

The WNBA watching viewership drop since Caitlin Clark is out of the playoffs pic.twitter.com/yaGswv5RZQ — Jalen (@JayCraze23) September 26, 2024

Caitlin Clark Is In No Way A Victim

Clark is not only a savvy player, but she knows how to manipulate the media without saying much. She understands the power of her fan base and how they can get distracted by things that have nothing to do with the true outcome of the game. She wouldn’t let this matchup with the Connecticut Sun become a pity party for Clark as a victim of mistreatment by opposing players.

While CC’s delusional fan base was calling Carrington’s blow to the eye during a loose ball intentional, Clark took time out to put it all in perspective and dismiss the silly notion that Carrington was trying to hurt Clark.

Since some of you guys really need to hear this…



Caitlin Clark on the DiJonai Carrington eye situation:



“It wasn’t intentional.”#WNBA



pic.twitter.com/akqF7VgtFZ — Women’s Basketball Tweets (@WBBTweets) September 24, 2024

Connecticut went on a 20-2 run early in the game, but Clark and company rebounded and had a fourth-quarter lead at one point . The veteran cohesiveness of Connecticut, a team that is making their second straight appearance in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, was a bit too much for the Fever.

If the franchise decides to retain Kelsey Mitchell and can add one piece in the offseason, they will ride Clark’s historic rookie season and popularity to a high ranking in the preseason poll for 2025. With many most likely picking them to win the WNBA championship and Clark to win MVP.

This new WNBA fanaticism will continue throughout the offseason. The negative aspects of it are getting to a level in arenas and on social media that the league felt a need to release a statement concerning what is intolerable behavior according to league standards.

“We not watching anymore now that Cailtin is eliminated,” wrote one X user in response to the WNBA’s tweet about not tolerating “racist, derogatory, or threatening comments made about players, teams and anyone affiliated with the league.”

Can The WNBA Ratings Survive Without Caitlin Clark?

Now all of the people saying they can’t wait for Clark to be eliminated so other players can get their shine will get to enjoy the WNBA as it has been throughout the past 27 years — without Caitlin Clark.

Said One X user, who’s looking forward to seeing coverage of other players:

“Clark’s rookie year has been historic. Much respect. That being said, she’s no longer in the playoffs. All these analysts & her fans need to let the others that are still in the playoffs shine & get the coverage & respect they deserve without talking about CC all day #WNBA“

Clark’s rookie year has been historic. Much respect. That being said, she’s no longer in the playoffs. All these analysts & her fans need to let the others that are still in the playoffs shine & get the coverage & respect they deserve without talking about CC all day #WNBA — jordan demi (@jordan_demi1) September 26, 2024

Her opinion seems to be in the minority, as Clark is the same player whose presence accounted for 17 of the top 20 highest attended WNBA games this season. TV ratings were also dominated by Indiana Fever games.

Now that Clark is officially going home for fall, these upcoming playoff games will be a great test to see just how far the league has really come. With Clark out of the playoffs, the product will have to sell itself and all of the players it has fought so hard to value, even at the expense of slighting Clark and ignoring its fan base. Will the “W” be able to pull it off?

Many of the WNBA’s current veteran stars, coaches and even high-ranking officials have reiterated their respect for Clark, but at the same time they’ve said the league is more than just one player.

The way the “cornfed Iowa girl” — as Shannon Sharpe described her — has captivated the basketball world is unprecedented. It doesn’t, however, make her the best to ever do it in one season and these playoffs proved that.

Let’s see if she left any crumbs on the table for anybody else

Related: Caitlin Clark’s Historic Triple-Double Ratings Bonanza Doesn’t Erase Her Dismal Three-Point Shooting Percentage Ranking 34th In The WNBA

Caitlin Clark can’t single-handedly win a playoff game, but she definitely can hold her own. Now that she’s out of the limelight, let’s see how A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier and Kelsey Plum and all of the veterans who demand their respect and deny being envious of Clark’s popularity carry the league these next few weeks without her.