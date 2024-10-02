Wild Brawl Involving Cops Outside Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Event Is No Blemish On $400M Net Worth Hoops Legend Who Spends $7,000 Per Week On Amazon and $1000 Per Pedicure

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has a reported net worth of $400 million, and he loves to share his fortunate circumstances with people around the world.

Some have wondered if Shaq is too generous at times, but honestly, if he didn’t give it away, he would spend it, as it was recently revealed that the Hall of Famer splurges, splashing out $1,000 daily on Amazon products.

Shaq retired in 2011 after making a reported $286 million, excluding endorsements and new business ventures. He doubled that in retirement with various business franchises and chains while boasting a seat on Papa John’s Board and a position as President of Reebok, a company that Adidas bought in 2006 for $3.8B.

Shaq Spends $1000 Per Day On Amazon and $1000 Per Pedicure

With “Inside The NBA” soon to be a legendary offering of the past, Shaq will have even more time on his hands and when rich folks are bored they buy stuff.

According to a recent interview with Page Six, O’Neal spends $1,000 a day on Amazon, with one of his latest purchases being green laser pointers. Shaq revealed on “The Big Podcast with Shaq” back in May that he also spends about $1,000 on pedicures. Not for the year, per pedicure.

Shaq admits that tackling his feet is a challenge, so he wants the people doing them to be well compensated

“I give about $1,000 because I know my feet stink, I know they’re ugly, and I like to paint them,” he said.

Shaq Has Exorbitant Spending Habits: Police vs. Civilians Brawl Outside Shaq’s Big Chicken Opening Event

Shaq’s spending habits aren’t surprising and being the level of celebrity he is can sometimes cause excitement when he’s in the vicinity. Especially at one of his chain restaurants.

A security video of a brawl between police and several people outside a chicken restaurant being visited by NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has been released by police.

Police released a three-minute video on Wednesday, Oct. 2, of the Sept. 27 incident when a huge crowd lined up to see O’Neal at the Big Chicken in Hartland, Michigan, turned into a brawl with deputies.

Crazy stuff went down At Hartland Michigan SHAQ BIG CHICKEN pic.twitter.com/LGs6hjHXoL — Crazy Reality (@crazy_rlty) October 1, 2024

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has released a new video showing the altercation outside the event last week.

In the video, the sheriff’s office says you can see three suspects fighting with deputies during the fracas.

Holly Renee Strong was charged with an attempt to disarm a police officer and three counts of resisting and obstructing an officer. Abigail Selah Hope Strong was charged with three counts of resisting and obstructing an officer. William Jaymani Dmichael Prieto was charged with three counts of resisting and obstructing an officer, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, and one count of attempted strangulation.

Shaq In Hartland, Michigan, To Promote Big Chicken Chain: Once Couldn’t Control Spending

Shaq was in town to promote the Big Chicken restaurant. A crowd estimated by the sheriff’s department of as many as 300 gathered.

A man reportedly became confrontational with deputies on the scene. From the news release, “a bystander alerted Deputies that this same individual was making assaultive remarks about the deputies and was digging into a backpack. The bystander then alluded to the fact they believed he had a weapon in the bag.”

When the deputy approached the 21-year-old man he swung an attempted blow at the deputy, Livingston County officials report. During the confrontation the deputy used his taser.

Sheriff‘s officials reported that two others attempted to intervene in the struggle between the 21-year-old man and the deputy. Police reported that a 48-year-old woman tried to take the deputy’s firearm and her daughter also joined in with her mother, interfering with the attempted arrest of the 21-year-old man.

Once police contained the culprits, they were transported to the Livingston County Jail on “multiple felonies.”

Excitement seems to follow Shaq wherever he goes and for good reason. You never know when he might be feeling generous that day. Shaq says he once spent $1M in one day on cars and other luxuries, and says he signed his first million-dollar trading card contract in the 1990s and blew the money like it was nothing.

“[T]he president of the bank pulls me in and he says, ‘Sir, I love you. I don’t want you to be like all these athletes that go broke. You need to get your stuff together,'” O’Neal told “Shark Tank” star Daymond John at a Black Entrepreneurs Day event in 2020.

Shaq fell victim to the pitfalls and exuberant spending that most young athletes encounter, and it wasn’t until he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in 1996 that he started to begin focusing on making savvy business moves and being frugal and calculated with his spending.

Magic Johnson was a mentor who helped Shaq get into an entrepreneurial mindset.

The good news about the unfortunate incident during Shaq’s visit at one of his chicken spots, is that he continues to open them and create jobs for people in underserved communities.

Shaq’s Big Chicken Chains No Stranger To Commotion

As reported by Findingfuel.com, Shaq also owns 17 Auntie Annie’s Pretzels restaurants, more than 10 Papa John’s, one Krispy Kreme and he started franchising his Big Chicken restaurants in 2023.

Shaq is no stranger to his grand openings for his chain restaurants being events that attract plenty of people and can become a safety hazard.

Back in June of 2023, Shaq opened the doors to his Big Chicken franchise in Houston and the event drew so many people the fire marshal had to shut it down.

The presence of Shaq and the free food items on the menu caused a traffic jam and overflow of the parking lots on both sides of Westheimer Road (where the restaurant is located) between South Gessner and Tanglewilde.

“I’ve been living here for 30 years,” the Hall of Famer said. “I just want to thank the people of Houston for coming out. I love the turnout but if it was ten people or one hundred people, I’m going to be thankful.”

Despite the fire marshal telling everyone to vacate the restaurant, Shaq continued to sign autographs, pose for pictures, and greet everyone who turned out.

Shaq Founded Big Chicken In 2018

Big Chicken was founded in 2018 by Shaq in conjunction with JRS Hospitality, and Authentic Brands Group. The goal was to combine Shaq’s home-cooked childhood favorites with popular flavors.

Each item on the menu has Shaq’s personalized touch with staples: chicken sandwiches, popcorn chicken, tenders, sliders, salads, fries, shakes, ice cream sandwiches, and cookies. All foods the TNT NBA analyst ate as a child.

“Shaquille’s palate and what he likes is really what our consumer likes,” Matthew Silverman, chef and managing partner of JRS Hospitality said earlier this year. “I think this holds a special place in his heart.”

Currently Big Chicken franchises are sold out in Arizona, Idaho, Florida and Utah. Opportunities remain in the rest of the U.S.

After a legendary 20-year career where he amassed numerous accolades and sponsorship deals, Shaq has continued his winning ways off the court as well.