While The NBA World Is Waiting On Trade Destinations For Dame And Harden, Pascal Siakam Is More Likely To Shift Title Odds

It’s August, which means quiet time in the NBA. While the league awaits trade destinations for James Harden and Damian Lillard, the eventual landing spot for Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam might do more to change future NBA title odds.

Siakam is in the final year of his four-year contract and he has not been offered an extension yet. For a two-time All-NBA and All-Star player that hasn’t turned 30 yet, that is strange. According to NBA Insider Shams Charania, the Atlanta Hawks have expressed interest in acquiring him but the market is cool because Siakam has said he won’t sign an extension with another team. His preference is to remain in Toronto.

Raptors Are In Rebuild Mode

The Raptors are in rebuild mode and Siakam’s timeline does not line up with Scottie Barnes and rookie Gradey Dick. They already let Fred VanVleet go this summer in free agency, and OG Anunoby has been rumored to be on the trade block as well.

Siakam joining a team like the Hawks and partnering with Trae Young and Dejounte Murray would change their title odds. He’d bring a defensive identity they need and as a third offensive option he’s overqualified.

The reason Lillard hasn’t been traded yet is that the value the Portland Trail Blazers can recoup isn’t on par for a player of his caliber. What the Blazers would want in return would gut a roster and make winning a championship tough.

The same is true for Harden, and while still an All-Star level player, he’s on the downside of his prime.

You need young players to help win titles, and that’s what the Philadelphia 76ers and Blazers would want in return, in addition to a ton of draft capital.

Will Lillard And Harden Age Well?

There are also more teams that Siakam could go to with a $37 million salary. Lillard is making $45 million and has $48 million, $58 million, and $63 million due to him over the next four years.

Lillard was excellent last year, but at 34 how many years like that does he have left? Small guards don’t age well in this league. We’ve discussed Harden’s decline.

At 29 Siakam has more of a prime runway remaining, and his two-way ability partnered with already strong offensive players make him more likely to change a team’s title odds.