“What I Heard In The Interview, You’re Ugly”: Cam and Ma$e Double Check Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole For Saying “Do I Look Like I Would Go 50-50 On Bills?” On Angel Reese Podcast

Cam’ron and Ma$e continue to rack up numbers with their honest, edgy, hoodcentric and wild takes on the various ongoings in the world of music, sports and entertainment.

Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole has been in the news lately, battling with Swfities, making her podcast rounds and also letting everyone know her worth and the extent of her beauty as a woman.

Her recents comments have inspired plenty of online banter and debates.

The model and media correspondent appeared to be crashing out when news of Kelce’s love affair with Taylor Swift went viral and remained viral in 2023 into 2024.

Is Travis Kelce Cheap?

During her recent appearance on Reese’s burgeoning podcast, Nicole addressed rumors surrounding Kelce, particularly if the three-time Super Bowl champion was cheap.

When the Pro Bowl tight end and Nicole first broke up, the social media influencer let it be known that the two were no longer an item, but at the same time a rumor emerged Kelce made her “pay for half of everything.”

Kelce had to defend himself on Ryan Clark’s “Pivot Podcast,” saying, “How crazy is that? Don’t buy into that bleep.”

Kelce was quick to say Nicole supported herself and has her own athletic brand.

“I would never say I was supporting her,” Kelce said. “She had a very financially stable life and what she was doing in her career. You’ve got to be crazy and if you think I’ve never helped or gave her a couple of dollars to grab some food or she gave me some money. We were in a relationship for five years. A hundred dollars here and a couple hundred dollars there wasn’t even thought about, which is ridiculous.”



Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Doesn’t Do 50-50 In Relationships

While she did deny the rumor of him making her pay for half of everything, she took to TikTok to let it be know how she really felt about the breakup. She felt like she lost an investment:

“You’re not stupid Kayla… No, I am actually… Thought I’d get wifed after dating for 5 years… that’s 1,825 days.”

When asked about her breakup from Kelce, particularly if the NFL star was cheap with her, Nicole said, “Do I look like I would go 50-50 on bills? So, yeah, that was ridiculous.” She further stated, “He addressed that too. I don’t even know why that became a thing. It was never an issue during our relationship, but it was definitely a rumor on the internet.”

Kayla Nicole tells Angel Reese that she would never go 50/50 on bills with Travis Kelce 😂



Via @angelreeseshow pic.twitter.com/FVESPLb4Mh — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) October 10, 2024

The 50/50 topic was a lightning rod that Cam’ron and Ma$e addressed on their show, and let’s say they didn’t pull any punches.

Cam and Ma$e Rip Kayla Nicole

On the latest episode of their podcast, “It Is What It Is,” Ma$e said:

“This is problematic. This is very problematic. And look at what happened. She caught herself flexing and got a bigger flex on her. Now he’s with somebody he doesn’t have to pay a dime for. So it didn’t work. You lost him to somebody with more money that would do 50/50. Now he’s a tall glass of milk. … Pause.”

Ma$e criticized Nicole for basically overvaluing herself in that particular situation with Kelce, because his upgrade was ridiculous.

Cam’ron added, “I don’t think he’s paid for everything since he’s been with Taylor Swift. 50/50, not only that; you walk in places people give you s**t for free.”

Cam’ron’s last jab at Nicole dealt with her definition of skin-deep beauty versus having a beautiful spirit, attitude and energy.

“I don’t care how beautiful you are, what I heard in the interview, you’re ugly,” he said. “That’s just my attitude. You can be the best-looking girl in the world, but you’re ugly. That answer right there made me say, ‘Never.’”

Nicole and Kelce dated on and off for five years as she initiated contact with Kelce via an IG DM in 2017. The couple split for good in 2022, obviously against the wishes of Nicole, and shortly after Kelce began his love affair with pop star Swift.

Kayla hasn’t been sitting around wallowing in her setbacks. She’s a booming brand who’s single, making business moves and has an unwavering understanding of her value as a woman and what her time is worth to a man.

Even if Cam and Ma$e don’t see it.