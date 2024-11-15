“We Hold Onto Truth Knowing It Will Prevail”: Mother Of Sean “P Diddy” Combs’ Youngest Child and Family Band Together At Cheerleader Daughters’ Football Game

As Sean “P Diddy” Combs sits in a Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn New York jail cell awaiting trial for charges for prostitution, racketeering and sex trafficking in May 2025, the legendary music producer’s family is doing their best to keep it together. Despite having multiple efforts to have Combs released on bail denied the family is going on with their daily lives.



That includes twin daughters (whom he has with the late Kim Porter) cheering for their Sierra Canyon high school football team.



Daughters Jessie and D’Lila are in their senior years at the now-famous high school located in Chatsworth neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. Last week son Christian “King” Combs and Diddy’s youngest daughter Love Combs (who’s 2) were spotted at the school’s football game in support of their sisters. Love’s mom, Dana Tran, brought the youngest of Diddy’s seven children to see her sisters perform.

Diddy’s kids have released a joint statement:



Diddy’s Family Staying Close

Ever since Diddy’s arrest in September, his children has been seen together quite often. In many ways this is nothing new as they could be seen together regularly prior to their legendary dad being taken into custody. Following his arrest they pinned this heartfelt message to their “I Need A Girl” rapper father.

“Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media,” the siblings continued. “We stand united, supporting you every step of the way.

“We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family,” they concluded. “WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD.”

Diddy’s offspring which includes his adopted son Quincy (son of singer Al B. Sure and the late Kim Porter) whom Diddy also shares the aforementioned Christian and the twins with is standing by him. That means being there for one another amidst the firestorm of allegations and accusations he’s facing.

Diddy Spends 55th Birthday In Jail

Known for extravagant and lavish parties, on Nov. 4 Diddy spent his 55th birthday behind bars. This one pales in comparison to his 50th birthday celebration in 2019 which was celebrated with a party at his Beverly Hills mansion that included many A-list guests.



His 55th birthday party was sure to be his most epic ever before his incarceration turned his life upside down.

This time Diddy ate a meal that consisted of the following …

Cereal, breakfast cake, and skim milk for breakfast. For lunch, he had pasta with marinara sauce, meatballs or chickpea marinara, a garden salad, whole wheat bread, fruit, and a beverage. Dinner options were chicken or tofu fried rice with black beans and carrots.



And he was granted the opportunity to talk with his children via a phone call.