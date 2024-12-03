“Owe Me 10 Racks, and I Want My Money”: NBA Champion Vernon Maxwell Destroys Former Player Vincent Askew Over Unpaid Debt, Says “Leave Him Broke Like a Roach In The Streets”  

The Houston Rockets recently celebrated their “Clutch City” era with a new court and uniform combination set that they debuted in a game against the Indiana Pacers a few weeks ago.

Some old players from the Summit days attended the game against the Pacers, including former champion Vernon Maxwell.

Maxwell, who had some highs and lows during his hoops career, is a beloved member of the NBA brotherhood and usually speaks highly of his fellow NBA players, but the guard who averaged 12.8 points per game over his 13-year career recently took to social media to air out a well-known member of the NBA community over a $10K debt.



Two-time NBA champion Vernon Maxwell says former NBA player Vincent Askew owes him $10K and warns other NBA brothers to not trust Askew, who he says is a con artist. (Photo: Getty Images/YouTube)

Former NBA Star Vernon Maxwell Savagely Calls Out Former NBA Guard Vincent Askew For Failing To Pay Him $10K Debt

Maxwell called out former NBA guard Vincent Askew by name, in a profanity-laced tirade warning his NBA brotherhood not to lend Askew, a former journeyman guard, who played on eight teams in nine NBA seasons spanning from 1988-1998, any money, because according to Maxwell, Askew is basically a con artist.

“All my NBA brothers. I want y’all to know one thing about this one n-gga that’s in our fraternity. … He a sucka-ass n-gga. … He ain’t sh*t. If this n-gga calls you and ask you for any type of money … he’s lying.” “He’s talking about, ‘My n-gga, I need ya help, man. I’m going through a divorce,’ and all this other dumb sh-t,” Maxwell continued. “Yeah. The n-gga’s name is Vincent Askew. Do not give that n-gga a f-kn dime. That n-gga broke. Talking about he just got out of a divorce. This n-gga owes me 10K and I want my money from you, you b-tch-ass n-gga … you broke-ass n-gga,” Maxwell added. “So he in Memphis … So if he call any one of my NBA brothers do not give that n-gga a MF dime, let that n-gga stay in Memphis broke like a roach in the streets.” “Yeah, Vincent Askew is who I’m talking about. Do not give him a dime.”

"This N*gga owe me $10,000."



Former Houston Rockets player Vernon Maxwell warns other NBA players not to loan money to former NBA player Vincent Askew.



(🎥 Vernmon Maxwell 11/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/SEJ1uAlfIM — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) December 2, 2024

Social Media Clowns Former NBA Player Vincent Askew After Vernon Maxwell Post

Social media believed Maxwell, because of the way he demanded the money and then near the end said he didn’t want it back.

Said one X user: “That sh-t definitely happened cuz he told him to keep the money then send the money in a 16 second span.”

“So should he keep it? or send it? I’m confused,” said another.

Maxwell gave the NBA community one last warning to stay away from Askew.

“Yeah, I had to come to this platform to let everyone know about your broke ass. Vincent Askew, I need my bread. I’mma put this sh-t out on your b-ch ass on this platform,” Maxwell piled on. “Like I said, don’t fu-k with Vincent Askew. Don’t give him a dime. N-gga owe me 10 racks, and I want my money.” “Aight, my people, I had to get that off my chest. Remember, all my NBA brothers, that n-gga’s calling all of us. I don’t know who else he beat out of money,” he ranted.

After hurling a bunch of insults at Askew and making it totally clear that he’s trying to blackball Askew when it comes to being able to go to other former NBA players for financial help, Maxwell seemed to change his mind about wanting the money back.

He said: “So Vincent Askew, F U, nigga and keep that money, mutaf-cker, how about that? Yeah, but f-ck you dude. NBA brothers, don’t loan him a f-cking dime, he should have done right with his sh-t. F-ck you Vince, send me my money, n-gga.”

Maxwell is known for being a jovial guy in his older years. But back in the days, at times, he was notorious for wanting all of the smoke.

“Vernon be chilling so I know he not lying,” said one X user, confirming the claim.

“This the funniest n-gga ever! We gotta get him in front of his own podcast mic immediately!” said another, obviously amused by Maxwell’s unfiltered delivery.

“OG been on n-ggas ass since the 80s,” said one X user.

His attitude and language toward Askew were the complete opposite of his feelings during the ceremony. He’s got plenty of jokes too.

“FYI me and my championship teammates will be in attendance tonight, but we will not be in uniform. Coach Ime had said if the Rockets were up in the 4th they would put us in but most of us are approaching 60 and are only comfortable playing against teams like Utah,” Maxwell tweeted.

Vernon Maxwell Won Two NBA Championships With Houston Rockets

“Mad Max,” as they called him when he helped the Rockets win the franchise’s first championship 30 years ago, has a great relationship with the fans and is a true hoops legend in Houston. His explosive guard play also helped Houston win its second consecutive championship.

When Askew played, the salaries weren’t as exorbitant as they are now and he was never considered a star, averaging just 7.2 points per game and 2.5 rebounds in his NBA career. He reportedly made at least $6,000,000 in his career, which isn’t chump change, especially back in the early ’90s, but according to Maxwell, Askew hasn’t handled his finances well and a recent divorce has him in a bad spot.

“How are you broke after making millions?… you don’t have a food truck or nothing?” one X user asked.

Maxwell didn’t go into specifics about what he lent Askew the money for, when he loaned him the money or how long it’s been since Askew agreed to pay him back. But clearly Askew hasn’t been returning his calls and Maxwell is offended to the point where he wants to out the former NBA player with some very personal character attacks.



At the very least, he’s caused some embarrassment for Askew.