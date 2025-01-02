“This Has To Be Either Herro’s Mom or the Inventor of Pickleball”: Vernon Maxwell Defends Houston Rockets Enforcer Amen Thompson Against Soft Tyler Herro Fans

NBA fights — classic ones— almost don’t exist anymore so the altercation between Amen Thompson and Miami Heat star Tyler Herro that broke out late in the fourth quarter of Miami’s 104-100 win over Houston on Sunday made headlines and got everyone excited about the skirmish.

Four days later and it’s still a topic of conversation. The NBA hasn’t been the headliner among sports stories lately. The NFL is entering playoff time and a college football national championship is at stake,

When NBA players are discussed, it’s usually someone criticizing some aspect of the game, so seeing benches clear in a game a couple days after Christmas isn’t a bad look.

Vernon Maxwell Blasts Tyler Herro, Defends Amen Thompson After Altercation

The NBA blasted the second-year Rockets guard more heavily with the most significant penalties, which infuriated Houston Rockets champion Vernon Maxwell, known to be ready to throw hands at the drop of a dime during his time in the league back in the ’90s.

In another classic X rant, “Mad Max” claims Herro got special treatment and claims the NBA has some sort of agenda against Houston.

2 game suspension for Amen. 25k fine and no suspension for the instigator MGK. The league has never liked Houston and they must have a thing for skinny white kids that can’t rap. — Vernon Maxwell (@VernonMaxwell11) December 31, 2024

Maxwell had plenty to say about the fight, dubbing Herro “Machine Gun Kelly,” after the rapper turned pop star.

“Someone tell Machine Gun Kelly to leave Amen Thompson alone,” Maxwell posted on Twitter, while also noting how easily Thompson threw Herro to the ground, adding “That was either the biggest flop or they need to get MGK in the gym.”

Herro had his defenders, who wanted Thompson scolded for his aggression, but Maxwell kept going in on Herro on X.

I’m hearing rumors that the Rockets in an effort to show Miami that there are no hard feelings are planning a MGK bobblehead night where random kids will be selected to toss the bobbleheads across the Toyota Center court in his honor. — Vernon Maxwell (@VernonMaxwell11) January 2, 2025

This has to be either Herro’s mom or the inventor of pickleball. https://t.co/jjk1vYuMwr — Vernon Maxwell (@VernonMaxwell11) January 2, 2025

“This has to be either Herro’s mom or the inventor of pickleball,” Maxwell responded to one fan who suggested Thompson be suspended for the entire season.

In the video, Maxwell went onto tout Thompson’s technique, as no punches were thrown. Apparently, Thompson utilized a judo move on Herro to get him to the floor.

“I love it!!” Maxwell wrote. “Amen teach me some jiu jitsu young fella!”

Vernon Maxwell Offers To Pay Amen Thompson’s Fines, Then Recants

Maxwell defended Amen, who was suspended for two games without pay by the league for his actions and put his money where his mouth is, even offering to pay his fines.

“I love me some Amen Thompson,” Maxwell posted. “Put his fine on my tab Rockets. And I’ll take care of anyone else’s fine that stands up for their Rockets teammates.”

He later added: “Also after speaking with Coach Ime (and my financial advisor) we have decided it’s not the greatest idea for me to offer to pay all future fines for the team.

Then he took another shot at Herro: “I don’t want to send the wrong message. Instead, for each Rockets win I will donate $100 to a self defense class for MGK.”

“Mad Max,” like many fans, enjoys seeing players get emotional and fiesty, even throwing a punch or two here and there. It’s something you rarely see in today’s NBA, which has become a three-point shooting lovefest where players can’t even whisper in each other’s ears anymore.

Amen Thompson Misses Two Game Checks For Fight With Tyler Herro

Thompson missed a game against the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 1 and will miss tonight’s game against the Boston Celtics.

The NBA has now announced their suspensions from the fight. Here’s the punishments for those involved:

Amen Thompson has been suspended for two games. Terry Rozier has been suspended for one game. Tyler Herro has been fined $25,000. Jalen Green has been fined $35,000. Ime Udoka has been fined $50,000.

After Thompson and Herro were face-to-face grabbing each other and Thompson flung Herro to the ground like he was swatting a bug off of his shirt, Rozier, the first Miami Heat teammate to jump in and defend Herro missed his game on Jan. 1.

Fans Didn’t Think Tyler Herro Should Have Been Fined

Most fans felt Herro didn’t deserve his $25,000 fine for getting thrown to the ground, but he clearly instigated the incident as well, so all is fair in hoops and war. Tyler was originally seen telling Amen to “go home” because he lost, so he was talking junk and things can always escalate in the heat of battle, especially if you’re rubbing a loss in someone’s face.

Herro, Miami’s leading scorer, finished off that win with 27 points and dropped 32 points on Wednesday night in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans. He exchanged words and threats from a distance with Thompson and other players after the dust-up.

Can’t lie, Maxwell understands that this is the kind of excitement and rivalry that all of the older heads have been asking for and criticizing the NBA for not having.

Even some younger head coaches such as Boston Celtics leader Joe Mazzulla have said, “I wish you could bring back fighting”

In the visitor’s locker room, Herro continued to of Thompson’s anger, “Guess that’s what happens when someone’s scoring, throwing dimes, doing the whole thing. So, I’d get mad too.”

Maxwell definitely had to switch up on offering to pay fines because he was online totally obliterating former NBA player Vincent Askew for not paying him $10,000 owed. Maxwell also kept calling Askew out of his name and telling other players not to answer the phone or give Askew any financial help.

But you have to love where his heart is.