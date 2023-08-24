Uncle Shay Shay Officially Part Of First Take And Brings His Podcast To Colin Cowherd’s Volume

Once Shannon Sharpe announced he was getting out of his deal with FS1, he was the most coveted broadcast free agent. According to reports Sharpe will be a part of ESPN’s “First Take” with Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim during the NFL season. His debut is set for Sept. 4. It’s been a big week for Sharpe, who will also bring his popular “Club Shay Shay” podcast to Colin Cowherd’s The Volume network.

Smith And Sharpe Will Do Numbers

“It is official, Shannon Sharpe is coming to ‘First Take’,” Smith said on Thursday’s broadcast. “To my brother Shannon Sharpe, first of all thank you for joining the show. Secondly, condolences in advance. You’re not used to getting beat down.”

Sharpe will appear with Smith and Qerim on “First Take” every Monday and Tuesday.

These two will do huge numbers for ESPN. Their bombastic rants and over-the-top bits, complete with props, will be a hit among a certain segment of fans.

Sharpe’s popular “Club Shay Shay” podcast will be a part of Cowherd’s digital network, The Volume, and Sharpe’s company, Shay Shay Media, will jointly produce new programming with the network.

“I’m excited to partner with my friend Colin Cowherd and the creative team at the Volume,” Sharpe said. “The Volume has built an amazing platform that is the right fit to help Shay Shay Media reach the next level. That includes developing new shows and bringing on new talent under the Shay Shay Media brand.”

Acquiring Sharpe’s podcast is a big get for Cowherd’s network. Sharpe’s podcast has more than one million YouTube subscribers and more than 15 million views per month. The cross promotional opportunities with Cowherd’s eponymous podcast, NBA star Draymond Green’s podcast, and former NFL All-Pro Richard Sherman’s podcast are endless.

“There are very few people in sports media that cut through like Shannon Sharpe,” Cowherd said. “We are excited to partner with him and his team Shay Shay Media and co-produce original content with them.”

This Is New Media

This is the present and future of sports media: big personalities, current and former athletes. There isn’t a whole lot of objective journalism happening in these spaces. But, that’s what fans want.

Sharpe formerly co-hosted FS1’s “Undisputed” with Skip Bayless. Despite successful numbers, Sharpe’s relationship with Bayless frayed, due to Bayless’ on-air disrespect of Sharpe and how Bayless handled the Damar Hamlin situation.

“Undisputed” is set to revamp with Bayless and a host of rotating characters, including: Keyshawn Johnson, Michael Irvin and Lil Wayne.

Let the sports talking head show wars begin…